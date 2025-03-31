Is It Until I Commit Suicide? – Gospel Singer, Sola Allyson Blows Out Over Comparison With Panam Percy Paul

Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Sola Allyson, has slammed a critic over the failure of direct reference to Jesus in her songs.

Naija News reports that Allyson was called out after veteran gospel singer, Panam Percy Paul, narrated how he was offered £24 million in 1995, approximately ₦7 billion at the time, to remove “Jesus” from his songs.

However, the offer came with a condition—he was asked to reduce the number of times he mentioned “Jesus” in his songs.

An 𝕏 user with the handle @Folahanayo1, in a series of posts alongside Panam Paercy Paul’s interview, wrote: “Sola Allyson @thesolaallyson cannot relate. A whole Album and not a single mention of Jesus.

“Here is your 2019 album, IRI. 8 tracks and a runtime of 48 minutes. Throughout the entire album, the name ‘Jesus’ is not mentioned once. (correct me if I’m mistaken). Not even in Track 8 where you talked about who you “Gbekele. The personal attack is really below you, though.”

In response, Sola Allyson, in a video shared online, described the criticism as callous and unkind, stressing she does not want to be associated with the critic’s own “Jesus”.

The singer argued that her music is rooted in her faith and values.

She said, “Why are you people this callous and unkind? Is it until I commit suicide? If this is what you are with your own Jesus, I do not want to be identified with you lots!

“Once again, no one can bully me into joining their darkness that looks like light because indolent souls find comfort in it. I do NOT seek to be with your kind of Jesus. Leave me alone and face your own journey.”