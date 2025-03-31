President Tinubu Extends Tenure Of Nigeria Immigration Service CG, Kemi Nandap

President Bola Tinubu has approved the extension of the tenure of Kemi Nandap as the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) until December 31, 2026.

Nandap, who joined the NIS on October 9, 1989, was appointed as the Comptroller-General on March 1, 2024. Her initial tenure was set to end on August 31, 2025. However, with this new extension, she will continue her leadership role for an additional period.

In a statement issued on Monday by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu commended Nandap for her exemplary leadership and the improvements made in critical areas such as border management, immigration modernization, and national security under her watch.

The statement highlighted the positive changes that have occurred in the NIS since Nandap’s appointment, noting that her leadership has resulted in significant advancements in the Service’s core mandate.

Naija News reports that the improvements include enhancing border security, modernizing immigration processes, and boosting national security measures.

President Tinubu praised Nandap for her dedication and urged her to continue focusing on the strategic priorities that align with his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The President reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the NIS in its mission to safeguard Nigeria’s borders and ensure safe, legal migration.