Governor Ododo Bans Unauthorized Security Convoys, Rallies, Fishing Activities In Kogi State

The Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, has ordered a ban on all forms of unapproved rallies and public gatherings in the state until further notice.

Governor Ododo also suspended all fishing activities in local government areas of the state.

The decision was announced in a statement on Monday by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, who disclosed that the directive is a proactive step to curb security threats affecting the state’s stability.

The state government also announced that any individual coming into the state with a security convoy must have obtained permission from the Kogi State commands of the deploying services as the government has unveiled intelligence reports that some individuals are planning to enter Kogi State under the pretense of being security personnel, with the intention of causing unrest.

The state government noted that the steps taken are to guarantee public peace and guarantee the protection of lives and property while ensuring Kogi remains a haven of peace and security.

The statement added that Governor Ododo has met with the leadership of the Kogi State Traditional Council, led by the Attah of Igala, to agree on the modalities for ensuring peace and security in the state and the royal fathers also commended him for his proactive measures to protect lives and property.

The statement reads, “In light of credible intelligence reports, the government has deemed it necessary to take proactive measures to prevent any form of security breach that could destabilise the state.

“It is heartwarming to note that the state witnessed a peaceful Sallah. However, some security threats are threatening the peace of the state. In Kasemiya, Katubo, and Umozu Ette, all in Kogi Local Government Area in Kogi West, fishing activities have resulted in serious crises, leading to the loss of two lives. All fishing activities in Kogi Local Government Area are hereby suspended until peace is completely restored. Security operatives have been deployed to the affected areas to restore peace and implement our directive.

“Also, in Ankpa Local Government Area, specifically in Enjema District, a communal clash between Ika-Odele and Ika Ochala is threatening the peace of Kogi East. The state government has deployed security to calm the situation and avert further loss of lives and property. The ongoing peace meeting between the two communities, as facilitated by the state government, must be sustained.

“In Kogi Central, intelligence at our disposal points to the fact that some elements are planning to stage violent rallies under the guise of political and religious agitations. This is intended to create a platform for wanton destruction and a breakdown of law and order.

“These flashes of disturbances are raising tension in the state and threatening public peace and security. In view of this, and effective immediately, the Kogi State Government has placed a total ban on all forms of rallies or public gatherings that have the potential to disrupt public peace. This decision has been necessitated by intelligence reports indicating that certain individuals are plotting to infiltrate the state under the guise of organising rallies, using fake security personnel to foment trouble and compromise the security of law-abiding citizens.

“While the government recognises the constitutional rights of citizens to gather and express themselves, security considerations must take precedence in the interest of public safety. As such, no individual, group, or organisation is permitted to hold any form of rally within the state until further notice. In a swift proactive move, the Chief Servant of Kogi State, His Excellency Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, has today met with the leadership of the Kogi State Traditional Council, led by the Attah of Igala, to agree on the modalities for ensuring peace and security in the state. The Royal Fathers also commended the Chief Servant of the State for his proactive measures to protect lives and property.

“In furtherance of its commitment to maintaining law and order, the Kogi State Government has directed that any individual or group entering the state with a convoy of security personnel must obtain prior clearance from the state commands of the deploying services. This measure is to ensure proper profiling and verification of all security operatives accompanying such convoys.

“The state government has received intelligence indicating attempts by some individuals to enter Kogi State under the pretense of being security personnel, with the intention of causing unrest. This directive, therefore, is aimed at preventing any unauthorised movement of armed individuals and ensuring that only duly accredited security agents operate within the state.

“The Chief Servant of the State, His Excellency Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, has also directed all Local Government Chairmen to take charge of security in their domains. He also urged community leaders and opinion moulders to engage with their people on the need to sustain the relative peace in the state and support the government in delivering democracy dividends to the great people of Kogi State.

“To guarantee the full implementation of these measures, His Excellency, the Chief Servant of Kogi State, has directed the State Security Adviser, Commander Jerry Omodara (Rtd), to work closely with all security agencies in the state to ensure strict enforcement. Security agencies have been placed on high alert and will take all necessary steps to prevent any breakdown of law and order. The Kogi State Government urges all residents to remain law-abiding, vigilant, and cooperative with security agencies. The safety and well-being of the people remain the government’s top priority, and any attempt to undermine the peace and stability of the state will be met with the full force of the law.

“Citizens are encouraged to report any suspicious activities or movements to the appropriate security authorities. The government assures all residents that these measures are temporary and necessary for the greater good of all. Together, we can continue to build a safer and more secure Kogi State.”