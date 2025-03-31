‘Enough Is Enough’ – Adeleke To Remove Traditional Ruler Whose Domain Is Not Peaceful

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has warned traditional rulers in the state to caution their subjects against re-occurring violence.

Naija News reports that Adeleke’s warning was issued against the backdrop of online reports that some faceless groups across the conflict areas were planning another round of attacks.

Recall that the state government, in the wake of renewed communal clashes that claimed lives and destroyed goods and properties worth millions of Naira, imposed a curfew in Ifon, Ilobu and Erin-Osun towns.

However, the state government had earlier relaxed the 24-hour indefinite curfew imposed on the three earring communities for the Eid-el-Fitr festival.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, on Monday, March 31, 2025, in Osogbo, Adeleke said he would not hesitate to wield the big stick on traditional rulers if they fail to sustain the current peace and de-escalate the crisis in their communities.

The statement reads, “In the midst of Sallah celebrations, I got reports of some people planning another round of conflict around Ifon, Ilobu and Erin Osun towns. The security agencies have tightened surveillance to ensure no attacks take place.

“The security agencies are also speeding up the interrogation of key chieftains and actors in the conflict. I will remind top leaders of the towns that the peace undertaking they are signing are not for joke. They will be held accountable. There will be accountability before the law.

“The curfew we relaxed was on humanitarian grounds. As a compassionate government, we know many innocent people are suffering because of the evil agenda of a few elements across the conflict areas. Any attempt to exploit the adjustment of the curfew for renewed violence will be met with full re-imposition of the 24-hour curfew.

“Additionally, I will remove from office, any traditional ruler where violence recurs. This card is on the table. Royal fathers of each town must call their subjects to order. I will wield the big stick. Enough is enough.”