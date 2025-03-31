Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Monday, 31st March, 2025

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today, Monday, 31st March 2025.

The PUNCH: The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, on Sunday, strongly condemned the killing of 16 hunters in Edo State, vowing that the perpetrators will be brought to justice. The CDS pledged, as the Edo State government said, that Governor Monday Okpehbolo had reached out to the victims’ families, the Hausa community leaders in the state, and the northern governors about the incident.

Vanguard: The Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, General Christopher Musa, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, yesterday called for justice for the 16 hunters killed by a mob in Uromi, Delta State, last Thursday, having been tagged kidnappers.

The Guardian: As Muslim faithful worldwide mark the end of Ramadan, President Bola Tinubu has called on all Nigerians to carry forward the values of kindness, charity, and selflessness embraced during the 29 days of fasting.

The Nation: Muslims in Nigeria yesterday joined the faithful across the world to mark the end of Ramadan. Eid grounds across the country attracted gaily-dressed worshippers who turned out for Eid-el-Fitr rakat prayers to mark the end of fasting in the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Daily Trust: Families of the 16 northern travellers that were lynched in the wee hours of Friday at Uromi in Edo State have cried out for justice. The bereaved family members, in separate interviews with Daily Trust at the weekend, also shared harrowing details of the victims’ last moments.

