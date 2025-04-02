Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Wednesday, 2nd April, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Wednesday, 2nd April, 2025

Kenny Okolugbo, of the Communications and Strategy Office of the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has submitted that the 10th Senate has achieved more in two years than what the 8th and 9th Senate put together achieved in eight years.

The media aide made the submission while speaking on Mic On podcast with Seun Okinbaloye.

He argued that the 10th Senate under Akpabio’s leadership is making giant strides in different areas, but Nigerians are not aware of the progress being recorded.

According to him, the 10th Senate has recorded uncommon achievements in such a short time.

Asked why the 10th Senate seems to always be trending for negative things, Okolugbo said Senator Akpabio once explained to him that the media misrepresentation had always existed since he was the Governor of Akwa Ibom State.

The National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) has assured Nigerians that with the commencement of operations at Dangote Refinery and other local refineries, the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, is expected to drop significantly in the near future.

Speaking on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Tuesday, NIPSS Director-General, Ayo Omotayo acknowledged that while the removal of the fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu’s administration initially resulted in a sharp rise in petrol prices, Nigerians should expect a decrease in the cost of fuel as more refineries come onstream.

Before removing the subsidy, petrol was sold at less than ₦200 per litre. However, following the government’s decision, the price soared to around ₦930 per litre, depending on the region.

Omotayo stated that although initially difficult, removing the subsidy was necessary for the economy’s long-term stability.

Omotayo assured Nigerians that while fuel prices have increased for now, the situation is expected to improve.

The World Bank has approved fresh loans for Nigeria under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that the bank, on Monday, approved a total of $632 million for use in critical areas of Nigeria’s economy, including nutrition enhancement and provision of quality basic education.

A breakdown of the figures as made available on the World Bank website shows that $80 million was approved for the Accelerating Nutrition Results in Nigeria 2.0 initiative, and $552 million was approved to finance the HOPE for Quality Basic Education for All program.

These new loans are part of the World Bank’s broader plan to assist Nigeria’s development goals, with a focus on improving healthcare, education, and community resilience.

The anticipated loans are intended to bolster the government’s initiatives in enhancing nutritional outcomes and improving Nigerian children’s access to quality education.

In an astonishing development, bandits terrorizing communities in Nigeria have been recorded on videotape, holding Eid prayers for the just-concluded 2025 Ramadan fast.

According to counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, who shared the video clip via his 𝕏 account on Tuesday, April 1, the bandits held Eid prayers in two different locations in Kaduna State.

Naija News understands the bandits held prayers at Maidaro, Sabon Birni and East Kaduna, in Dogon Dawa Forest.

The bandits were seen with guns and other sophisticated items such as drones and mobile phones.

Makama tagged both the Nigerian Army and the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) in the video shared.

Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has alleged that Senate President Godswill Akpabio was behind her ongoing recall process.

Naija News reports that Natasha alleged that Akpabio called Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, to start her recall process, but the Governor refused.

The Kogi Central Senator stated this on Tuesday while addressing constituents in her country home in Kogi.

According to her, Governor Ododo refused to start her recall process because he said the people were with her.

She stated that following Ododo’s decline, Akpabio contacted former Governor Yahaya Bello.

According to her, the meeting between Akpabio and Bello was to start her recall and for her assassination.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to tackling Organized Immigration Crime (OIC), emphasizing the importance of international collaboration and proactive border security measures.

Speaking on Tuesday at the ongoing Border Security Summit held at Lancaster House in London, United Kingdom—hosted by UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer—the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, highlighted the need for stronger global partnerships and enhanced data sharing among countries.

Dr. Tunji-Ojo stressed that countries within the Sahel and West African sub-region must intensify cooperation for effective border management and information dissemination.

He described the summit as timely and impactful, noting that it provides a platform for ministers to explore proactive solutions and better strategies for safeguarding national borders.

Acknowledging the gravity of border-related crimes, Dr. Tunji-Ojo outlined the strategic steps taken by Nigeria to strengthen its border security systems.

Controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has shared his reservation over 2Baba’s decision to get involved with Edo lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru.

Recall that in February, 2Face proposed to Natasha in a moment captured in a viral video, weeks after announcing his separation from Annie.

In a fresh twist, Natasha added 2Face’s surname, Idibia, to her name on Instagram, days after Annie reverted to her maiden surname, Macaulay, sparking rumors that the lawmaker and the singer are now married

Reacting during an Instagram live session, Bobrisky said he couldn’t fathom why 2Face settled for Natasha after dumping Annie.

He stated that the singer should have gone for someone prettier and sexier, and not a “Mary Amaka.”

The 19-year-old son of acclaimed filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan, Dieko Afolayan, has responded directly to the growing online criticism surrounding his personal expression and identity.

The debate began after his appearance at the premiere of his father’s latest film, ‘Recall’, where his fashion choices and demeanor sparked speculation about his sexuality and accusations of Western influence on his views of gender identity.

Some users speculated about his sexuality, while others accused him of being influenced by Western ideals regarding gender identity.

Amidst the mixed reactions, several supporters defended Dieko, condemning the backlash as unnecessary cyberbullying and unwarranted criticism.

In the face of harsh online reactions, Dieko stood firm, unapologetically defending his authenticity and commitment to self-expression in a society that often pressures individuals to conform.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has provided an update on Erling Haaland’s ankle injury, indicating that he could be sidelined for a duration of five to seven weeks.

Erling Haaland was substituted in the second half during the FA Cup match against Bournemouth after a challenge from Lewis Cook, having already contributed a goal to the team’s 2-1 victory that secured their place in the semi-finals.

A club statement on Monday evening confirmed that Haaland will consult a specialist, with optimism surrounding his potential return before the season ends.

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle acknowledged the challenges in persuading promising young talent Ethan Nwaneri to represent Nigeria on the international stage.

Ethan Nwaneri, an 18-year-old winger, was born in England to a Nigerian father and an English mother, giving him the unique opportunity to choose between the two countries.

Despite having already played for England’s youth teams, Nwaneri retains the option to switch his allegiance to Nigeria, a prospect that Chelle sees as both a potential victory for his team and a complex negotiation.

The coach noted the competition for the young player’s commitment, stating that England’s senior team coach, Thomas Tuchel, is also eager to secure Nwaneri’s talents at the full international level.

During a recent visit to England, where he met with Super Eagles players such as Alex Iwobi and Wilfred Ndidi, Chelle expressed his desire for Nwaneri to don Nigeria’s colors.

