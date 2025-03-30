Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Sunday, 30th March, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Sunday, 30th March, 2025.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Abubakar Sa’ad, has announced that the crescent moon marking the end of Ramadan fasting has been sighted.

Naija News reports that the Sultan made this known in a broadcast on Saturday.

The Sultan said they received reports of sighting from Borno, Zazzau, Dutse, Maru, among other places within the country.

The Sultan, who is president of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSIA), said, “Today marks the end of the Ramadan fasting and Sunday, March 30, is the Eid-el-Fitri celebration”.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has accused the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, of having character deficiency.

Naija News reports that Atiku made this known while responding to Wike’s statement of lying during the holy month of Ramadan regarding the process that led to the selection of the Vice Presidential candidate for the PDP in the 2023 election.

In a statement released on Saturday, through his Media Aide, Lere Olayinka, Wike responded to Atiku’s claim that a committee set up by the PDP had ranked the former Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, as the top choice for the party’s vice-presidential candidate.

According to Atiku, Wike was ranked second, with former Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel in third place. Atiku claimed that he picked Okowa based on the committee’s recommendation.

Olayinka strongly refuted Atiku’s account, questioning how a person who received only two votes could be ranked higher than someone who garnered 13 votes.

However, in a statement signed by Atiku’s Media Office, in Abuja, on Saturday, titled: “Learning Without Character Is Equal To Zero,” the former Vice President criticized Wike, stating that numbers are meaningless without good conduct and humility.

He further cited the current crisis in Rivers State, stressing that Wike’s conduct in recent times has made it clear he was unsuitable for the Vice Presidential slot.

A former Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, has claimed that the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, are fighting over money.

He made the claim during an interview with DW on Saturday.

He also said the emergency ruling on the state by President Bola Tinubu was unconstitutional.

According to him, “The fight bewtween the current governor of Rivers State and the FCT minister is about sharing money. If not, what is the quarrel. Nigerians don’t dislike corruption again. I’ve not seen anybody on the street querying what the problem is. Can both of them speak to the public and tell us what the problem is about.”

Speaking further Amaechi alleged that the recent declaration of emergency rule in Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu is a strategic move to intimidate governors into supporting his re-election bid.

On March 18, President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers, citing the ongoing political crisis and the vandalism of oil facilities as key reasons.

The declaration led to the suspension of Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and all members of the state’s House of Assembly for a period of six months. Tinubu also appointed Ibok-Ete Ibas as the sole administrator of the state.

The president’s actions have been met with strong opposition, with critics, including members of the civil society and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), calling the move unconstitutional.

Naija News reports that Amaechi, who is also a former governor of Rivers State, claimed that the declaration of emergency was an attempt to scare governors into supporting the president’s re-election campaign in 2027.

He alleged that the move had instilled fear in governors, suggesting that those who did not align with the president would face similar treatment.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has defended his principal, Bola Tinubu, for declaring a state of emergency in Rivers State.

Naija News reports that Tinubu, on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, declared a state of emergency in Rivers State, suspending the governor, Sim Fubara, his deputy and all the members of the House of Assembly over the political crisis rocking the oil-rich state.

He appointed a retired naval chief, Ibok-Ete Ibas, as the state’s sole administrator.

In an interview with ARISE Television on ‘Prime Time’, Onanuga asserted that Nigerians often respond to issues without conscious thought or reflection.

The presidential aide stated that if Tinubu had not declared a state of emergency, Fubara would have been impeached by the state House of Assembly, causing bloodshed.

According to him, Rivers State is like the ‘oxygen’ of the country, and no leader would want to wait for the burn down before acting.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has extended warm birthday wishes to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, reaffirming their enduring bond and offering prayers for his continued good health and successful leadership.

In a telephone call on Friday, Buhari joined Tinubu’s family and the nation in celebrating the President’s 73rd birthday.

He said he and his family are praying for Tinubu’s longevity and the continued success of his administration.

“When we pray for our leaders, we are praying for ourselves and the nation. We owe this to ourselves and the nation,” Buhari told Tinubu during the call.

The former president also expressed deep appreciation for Tinubu’s pivotal role in shaping the All Progressives Congress (APC) and supporting his own rise to the presidency.

“My family and I remain indebted to President Tinubu and other leaders of the party for the invaluable contributions they made towards the formation of the APC, catapulting me to the presidency for two terms after failed attempts, and in helping to produce another APC administration with the Asiwaju himself at its head,” he said.

Reflecting on Tinubu’s legacy, Buhari praised the President as a political icon with a long-standing commitment to democratic ideals and party-building.

The former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has alleged that the recent declaration of emergency rule in Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu is a strategic move to intimidate governors into supporting his re-election bid.

In an interview with DW Africa on Friday, Amaechi expressed his strong disapproval of the decision, describing it as politically motivated.

On March 18, President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers, citing the ongoing political crisis and the vandalism of oil facilities as key reasons.

The declaration led to the suspension of Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and all members of the state’s House of Assembly for a period of six months. Tinubu also appointed Ibok-Ete Ibas as the sole administrator of the state.

The president’s actions have been met with strong opposition, with critics, including members of the civil society and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), calling the move unconstitutional.

Naija News reports that Amaechi, who is also a former governor of Rivers State, claimed that the declaration of emergency was an attempt to scare governors into supporting the president’s re-election campaign in 2027.

He alleged that the move had instilled fear in governors, suggesting that those who did not align with the president would face similar treatment.

The leadership of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the South West has clarified that it is unaware that the Former Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, joined the party in the bid to get the presidential ticket for the 2027 general election.

Naija News reports that the zonal leader of the party, Mulikat Adeola Akande, clarified on Saturday during the ifta organised for all party members in the 11 local government councils within Ibadan city.

Adeola said that nobody should be discouraged from joining the party because politics is a game of numbers, and defectors must be ready to play by the rules of the party.

She assured members of the party that tested and trusted candidates would be presented for elective positions in Oyo State ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Hon. Adeola, who represented Ogbomoso North/South and Oriire Federal Constituency between 2007 and 2015 on the platform of the PDP, explained that she called it quits with the party when she was betrayed.

Organisers of a planned solidarity rally in support of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, have vowed to proceed with the event, defying warnings from Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri.

Governor Diri had earlier raised security concerns over the rally, warning during a meeting with Bayelsa elders and security agencies that the gathering could spark violence. He urged stakeholders not to support any event that might jeopardize peace and order in the state.

But in a swift reaction, George Turnah, South-South Zonal Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and chief promoter of the rally, dismissed the governor’s fears.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Kelvin Loveday-Egbo, Turnah said preparations for the rally were in “top gear” and would go ahead as scheduled.

Expressing surprise at the governor’s comments, Turnah stressed that political engagement should not be clouded by ethnicity or personal interest, noting that freedom of association and peaceful assembly is guaranteed by the Nigerian Constitution.

“The organization is set to officially launch in Bayelsa on April 12, 2025, and the arrangements are in top gear to ensure a hitch-free outing, including formal notifications to relevant security organizations in the state as required by law,” he stated.

Turnah clarified that the rally is aimed at showing support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Minister Wike, and denied allegations of plotting to destabilize the state in collaboration with any former governor.

Spanish La Liga giants, Real Madrid, are optimistic about welcoming back two key players for the upcoming UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg against Arsenal.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has expressed hope that both Dani Ceballos and Ferland Mendy will be fit for the UEFA Champions League match at the Emirates Stadium.

“We are actively working on the recovery of both Ferland Mendy and Dani Ceballos for the first leg against Arsenal,” the legendary Italian tactician stated.

“Our goal is to have them back in action.”

Additionally, Ancelotti is hopeful that Kylian Mbappe, Antonio Rudiger, and Vinicius Jr. will not face bans from UEFA. The players are currently under scrutiny for alleged ‘indecent conduct’ during the Champions League Round of 16 second-leg match against Atletico Madrid earlier this month.

The three players were accused of celebrating their qualification for the quarter-finals in a manner that went against UEFA’s code of conduct.

Upcoming Nigerian singer, known as Paul Obukowho, has reportedly died in the police custody in Delta State.

Naija News learnt that the 24-year-old singer was detained and tortured to death by the men of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Delta State Police Command, Asaba.

According to SaharaReporters, a police source who confirmed the incident said the singer’s friend, Prosper Odili, was arrested randomly by operatives of RRS, on Wednesday along the Redeemed road Okpanam road, Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state at about 8:00am.

Prosper was taken to his house for a search, after which he was taken to the cell at the police headquarters, Asaba.

The source noted that Paul had visited the RRS office to inquire about the arrest of his friend when he was detained, handcuffed on both hands and legs before being thrown into the cell with severe torture.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.