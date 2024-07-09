Actress Bisola Aiyeola Opens Up On Motherhood Challenges

Nollywood actress Bisola Aiyeola recently shared her candid thoughts on the less enjoyable aspects of motherhood during her appearance on “Mums Next Door.”

Naija News reports that the former BBNaija housemate highlighted three main challenges: the sacrifices, the bodily changes, and the overwhelming responsibility of raising a family.

“Have I always enjoyed motherhood? No,” Bisola confessed.

“There are moments I enjoy, so it’s a yes and no answer. But it is overwhelming. Managing her, work, her own emotions, and there are certain conversations that we have when I look at her and I’m like honey, why do you have to please everybody? You can’t. You should stand your ground. Say no. It’s okay to say no.”

She recalled a specific incident where her daughter’s team wasn’t picked for a school competition, leaving her daughter very upset.

Bisola explained how her daughter’s passion for school work can sometimes lead to emotional stress, saying, “Managing those emotions can be overwhelming.”

Discussing the physical changes she has experienced, Bisola continued, “I was a lot younger when I had Laila; I’m much older now. Life has changed. My body is not the same. I have issues with my back, and those issues started after I had Laila. It was from my pregnancy and childbirth that I started having those issues.”

Bisola also spoke about the sacrifices she has made, putting some of her desires on hold for the sake of her 15-year-old daughter.

“Certain roles have come my way that I’m like, if I do this, my daughter’s friends follow me. She literally sends me emails that her friends have sent to her of screenshots of some things that I’ve posted on social media.

“She’s pretty tough, but I still don’t want to put her in any situation that would make her feel like, why did my mum do this? So I have to consider her emotions,” Bisola added.