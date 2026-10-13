ARISE News Ends Association With Anthony Kila Over Certificate Forgery Allegations

ARISE News has suspended political analyst Anthony Kila from its platforms over allegations that he falsified his academic qualifications.

Naija News reports that the television station announced the decision on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, following an investigation by Premium Times that raised questions about Kila’s academic background and his claim to a professorial title.

The report identified inconsistencies in his claimed academic qualifications, including his bachelor’s degree, master’s degree, doctorate and professorship.

In a statement published on its official 𝕏 account, ARISE News said it contacted Kila on October 3 to give him an opportunity to respond to the allegations.

According to the network, Kila requested additional time to address the claims.

However, the station said he had yet to provide a response 10 days after the allegations were brought to his attention.

Following the development, ARISE News said it had considered the findings of the Premium Times investigation and decided to stop featuring Kila on its platforms.

“Arise News wishes to advise that Anthony Kila, who has appeared several times on this network as a freelance political analyst and has been the subject of a damning investigative report by Premium Times Newspapers will no longer appear on the Arise News Channel.

“Following claims that Anthony KILA falsified his entire academic credentials, we contacted Mr KILA on 03 October, 2026 with the allegations. He asked for more time to respond to the claims. He has not responded 10 days after. Instead, the allegations have gotten worse. In the circumstances we find that his contributions to The Arise News Channel is no longer tenable.

“Arise News was unaware of these allegations at the time Anthony Kila appeared on our platform and as we take matters of credibility and integrity extremely seriously. We have noted the findings of the Premium Times investigation and Mr Kila will not be appearing on our networks at anytime now or the future – effective immediately,” the statement added.