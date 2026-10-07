Fake Professorship: Delta Varsity Suspends Pro-chancellor

The Michael and Cecilia Ibru University, Delta State, has asked its Pro-chancellor, Anthony Kila, to step aside from his duties pending the conclusion of an investigation into questions surrounding his professorial status.

The university announced the decision in a statement on Tuesday following a Premium Times investigation which questioned Kila’s claim to the title of professor.

MCIU said the decision was taken in line with its commitment to academic integrity, transparency and institutional governance.

According to the university, “The Michael and Cecilia Ibru University, Agbarha-Otor, Delta State has taken note of a recent publication by Premium Times on Saturday, 03 October 2026, which has raised concerns regarding the professorial status of its Pro-Chancellor, Anthony Kila.

“In keeping with the University’s commitment to academic integrity, transparency, and the highest standards of institutional governance, Anthony Kila has been requested to step aside from his responsibilities as Pro-Chancellor while the issues raised are being addressed, investigated, and findings concluded. This decision reflects the University’s responsibility to safeguard the integrity of its governance process and preserve the confidence of its students, staff, parents, regulators and the wider public.”

Kila’s suspension follows a Premium Times investigation published on 3 October which found no evidence that a recognised academic institution had awarded Mr Kila the rank of professor.

The investigation also examined his use of the designation “Jean Monnet Professor of Strategy and Development” and found no evidence supporting the claim.