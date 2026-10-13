Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 13th October, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Tuesday, 13th October, 2026.

The Federal High Court in Abuja has struck out an eight-count criminal charge against Adeniyi Adeyemi, who was accused of posing as the Director-General of the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC).

Justice Mohammed Umar granted the Federal Government’s application to withdraw the charge after the prosecution disclosed that it had filed a fresh case in the Federal High Court of the Federal Capital Territory.

Adeyemi was facing allegations of conspiracy and forgery alongside two other persons whose whereabouts were unknown.

At the proceedings, prosecution counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), said the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice had reviewed the case file and the Inspector-General of Police’s charge.

According to Oyedepo, the review identified shortcomings, including an issue over which court should prosecute the alleged forgery.

The Federal Government has approved an increase in the amount allocated for feeding members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) during their orientation programme, with the new budget expected to take effect in 2027.

Naija News reports that the Director-General of the NYSC, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, disclosed this while addressing corps members of the 2026 Batch C Stream One at the Cross River State orientation camp in Obubra.

Nafiu explained that the government had approved an upward review of the feeding allowance provided for corps members during the orientation exercise.

He added that the Budget Office had been informed of the adjustment ahead of its planned implementation next year.

During his address, the NYSC chief also advised corps members to be careful with how they spend their money, urging them to develop good financial habits and avoid unnecessary expenses.

He encouraged them to save part of their earnings and learn to manage their resources properly, noting that financial discipline would be useful to them during and after their service year.

Former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (retd.), has dismissed allegations that he received the $1 billion approved for defence procurement during his tenure as Army Chief.

He said the fund was released to the Ministry of Defence, not to him.

Naija News reports that Buratai made the clarification at the Defence Correspondents Association of Nigeria conference in Abuja on Monday.

He described the allegation surrounding the funds as “political and malicious,” saying they first emerged during the 2019 election period when the opposition alleged that the money had been diverted for electoral purposes.

The former Army chief insisted that the National Economic Council approved the funds and that they did not pass through his hands or the accounts of the Nigerian Army, Navy, and Air Force.

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has challenged the Nigeria Police Force to provide evidence linking it to an alleged plan to resume enforcing Monday sit-at-home orders across the South-East.

The group said it had not directed its members or the Eastern Security Network (ESN) to enforce any sit-at-home order from October 12, 2026.

IPOB’s position followed reports of a police intelligence document dated October 9, 2026, which allegedly raised concerns about a possible return of sit-at-home enforcement in the region, Naija News reports.

In a statement issued on Monday, the group’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, denied the allegation, insisting that its position on the issue had not changed.

The group called on the police to provide verifiable evidence to support the claims in the reported intelligence document, including proof that the alleged message originated from IPOB or ESN.

The Nigerian military has killed more than 40 Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters, including a senior commander, in an air strike on a terrorist hideout in Borno State.

The operation, which took place over the weekend, targeted an enclave in Badu Village, south of Gudumbali in Guzamala Local Government Area.

The military said the strike followed intelligence reports that ISWAP fighters were gathering in the area to launch coordinated attacks on troops operating under Sector 3 of Operation Hadin Kai.

Naija News reports that the Military Information Officer at the Headquarters of the Joint Task Force, North East, Operation Hadin Kai, Captain Mohammed Goni, disclosed this in a statement issued in Maiduguri on Monday.

According to the statement, the Air Component acted on the intelligence by carrying out aerial surveillance to track the movement of the fighters around suspected hideouts and logistics facilities.

The military said the operation led to a precision strike on a building occupied by the terrorists.

Segun Ogunwuyi has resigned from his position as the Chief of Staff to the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde.

Naija News reports that Ogunwuyi, in a letter dated Monday, October 12, 2026, said his resignation took effect from the date of the letter.

He appreciated the opportunity to serve the people of Oyo State and contribute to the achievements of the Makinde administration but didn’t immediately provide a specific reason for his decision to resign.

Ogunwuyi is a former member of the Oyo State House of Assembly and the House of Representatives.

Former Big Brother Naija Season 11 housemate, Flora, has warned Nigerians against expecting her to live a luxurious lifestyle simply because she participated in the reality television show.

Naija News reports that Flora, who disclosed that she was still new to Lagos, said she did not own a car or a house and had no intention of pretending to be wealthy to meet people’s expectations of a celebrity.

The reality star expressed concern about how people might take pictures of her in public and use them to suggest that she was struggling financially.

She urged people not to judge her situation based on her appearance or the fact that she had become known through the reality show.

Flora explained that she had remained true to herself throughout her time in the Big Brother Naija house and had never presented herself as someone who lived an extravagant lifestyle.

Veteran Yoruba actor Yinka Quadri has explained why he and other members of the Yoruba film industry are supporting President Bola Tinubu’s bid for a second term.

Naija News reports that Quadri said his support for the president was based on his personal experiences and the assistance Tinubu had provided to members of the entertainment industry over the years.

The actor explained that Tinubu’s relationship with entertainers started long before he became president, dating back to his time as governor of Lagos State.

Speaking during an interview on the African A-List programme, Quadri recalled how Tinubu reportedly paid the medical bills of late Nollywood actor Babatunde Omidina, popularly known as Baba Suwe, when he was battling an illness.

According to Quadri, the president had consistently offered support to entertainers who needed financial assistance, making him a familiar figure to many practitioners in the industry.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Piero Hincapie and Martin Zubimendi will miss Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League match against Lille after sustaining injuries during a training session following Saturday’s 2-1 Premier League win over Leeds United.

Arteta disclosed the injuries at the Sobha Realty Training Centre earlier today, October 12, adding that further scans would determine their severity. He expressed greater concern about Hincapie’s condition but did not provide a definite recovery timeline for either player.

The pair suffered the injuries during a session designed to help players who had limited game time against Leeds maintain their fitness and match sharpness.

“In two very unfortunate actions, we lost two players, and yeah, not great,” Arteta said.

“We need to assess them today. They have further scans to see where they are and they will have that time frame, how long they’re going to be out for.”

The Arsenal boss acknowledged the unfortunate timing but defended the decision to hold the session, insisting that players needed regular training to remain prepared for competitive matches.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes an African country can win the FIFA World Cup, citing the continent’s improved performances and growing competitiveness at international level.

Wenger, FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development, made the remarks at the CAF Strategy Conference in Santa Maria, Sal Island, Cape Verde, where he discussed the progress of African teams at the expanded World Cup hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Naija News gathered that nine of Africa’s 10 representatives advanced beyond the group stage to the Round of 32.

“Africa has made a fantastic step forward. There is still another step to make. We want to see an African team win the World Cup, and the numbers show that it is feasible,” Wenger said.

The Frenchman pointed to Morocco’s historic run at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as evidence of Africa’s potential. Under Walid Regragui, the Atlas Lions became the first African and Arab nation to reach the semi-finals of the tournament.