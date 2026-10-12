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I No Follow Una Live Big Girl Life – BBNaija’s Flora Rejects Celebrity Lifestyle

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Flora
Flora

Key Takeaways

  • Former Big Brother Naija Season 11 housemate, Flora, warned Nigerians not to expect her to live a luxurious celebrity lifestyle because she appeared on the show.
  • Flora said she is still new in Lagos, does not own a car or a house, and will not pretend to be rich.
  • She asked people not to snap her on the road and post it as proof she is suffering, insisting she stayed true in BBNaija and real life.

Former Big Brother Naija Season 11 housemate, Flora, has warned Nigerians against expecting her to live a luxurious lifestyle simply because she participated in the reality television show.

Naija News reports that Flora, who disclosed that she was still new to Lagos, said she did not own a car or a house and had no intention of pretending to be wealthy to meet people’s expectations of a celebrity.

The reality star expressed concern about how people might take pictures of her in public and use them to suggest that she was struggling financially.

She urged people not to judge her situation based on her appearance or the fact that she had become known through the reality show.

Flora explained that she had remained true to herself throughout her time in the Big Brother Naija house and had never presented herself as someone who lived an extravagant lifestyle.

She said: “I no follow una do celebrity life o. I no wan hear say I dey waka one day for road with my black trouser, una con snap me say this girl dey suffer. I take God beg una o, I no get motor, I no get house, I no follow una live big girl life. I no do big girl for Big Brother house, na so I dey real life.”

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via [email protected]

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