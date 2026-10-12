I No Follow Una Live Big Girl Life – BBNaija’s Flora Rejects Celebrity Lifestyle

Former Big Brother Naija Season 11 housemate, Flora, has warned Nigerians against expecting her to live a luxurious lifestyle simply because she participated in the reality television show.

Naija News reports that Flora, who disclosed that she was still new to Lagos, said she did not own a car or a house and had no intention of pretending to be wealthy to meet people’s expectations of a celebrity.

The reality star expressed concern about how people might take pictures of her in public and use them to suggest that she was struggling financially.

She urged people not to judge her situation based on her appearance or the fact that she had become known through the reality show.

Flora explained that she had remained true to herself throughout her time in the Big Brother Naija house and had never presented herself as someone who lived an extravagant lifestyle.

She said: “I no follow una do celebrity life o. I no wan hear say I dey waka one day for road with my black trouser, una con snap me say this girl dey suffer. I take God beg una o, I no get motor, I no get house, I no follow una live big girl life. I no do big girl for Big Brother house, na so I dey real life.”