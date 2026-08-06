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Your Identity As Gambit Must Remain Secret, Else You May Be Disqualified – Big Brother Warns Flora

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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BBNaija Flora
BBNaija Flora

Key Takeaways

  • Big Brother told BBNaija Season 11 Gambit, Flora, to keep her Gambit identity secret or face possible disqualification from the reality show.
  • BBNaija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, announced last Sunday that viewers picked Flora and Aikou as Season 11 Gambits, with Big Brother briefing them separately.
  • Flora and Aikou cannot compete for the ₦160 million grand prize, and will stay in the house as undercover agents on secret missions.

Big Brother has instructed one of the Gambits in Big Brother Naija Season 11, Flora, to keep the role hidden from the other housemates, else she might be disqualified from the reality TV show.

Naija News recalls that the BBNaija show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, announced last Sunday that viewers had selected Flora and Aikou as the two Gambits for Season 11.

Big Brother also informed Aikou of his role during his diary session on Wednesday, while Flora was formally informed on Thursday.

During Flora’s diary session, Big Brother outlined the responsibilities attached to the assignment and stressed that her identity must remain confidential.

He said, “Flora, you are the Gambit. From this moment on, your identity as the Gambit must remain a secret. If you reveal your identity, you may be disqualified.” 

The announcement appeared to overwhelm Flora emotionally, as she struggled to hold back tears after hearing the implications of the role.

Responding, she said, “I will try my best. I do not think staying longer is enough.”

As Gambits, Flora and Aikou are no longer eligible to compete for the ₦160 million grand prize. Instead, they will remain in the house as Big Brother’s undercover agents, carrying out secret missions designed to influence events and interactions among the other contestants without exposing their identities.

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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