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It Is Not About What We Want To Eat – Yinka Quadri Reveals Why He’s Supporting Tinubu For Second Term

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Yinka Quadri
Yinka Quadri

Key Takeaways

  • Veteran Yoruba actor, Yinka Quadri, said he is supporting President Bola Tinubu’s second-term bid because Tinubu has helped entertainers for years.
  • Quadri told the African A-List programme that Tinubu’s support began when he was Lagos governor, including paying late actor Baba Suwe’s medical bills.
  • Quadri said he, Fathia Balogun, Yomi Fabiyi and others sought help at Bourdillon to repatriate Moji Olaiya, and Tinubu paid $25,000.

Veteran Yoruba actor Yinka Quadri has explained why he and other members of the Yoruba film industry are supporting President Bola Tinubu’s bid for a second term.

Naija News reports that Quadri said his support for the president was based on his personal experiences and the assistance Tinubu had provided to members of the entertainment industry over the years.

The actor explained that Tinubu’s relationship with entertainers started long before he became president, dating back to his time as governor of Lagos State.

Speaking during an interview on the African A-List programme, Quadri recalled how Tinubu reportedly paid the medical bills of late Nollywood actor Babatunde Omidina, popularly known as Baba Suwe, when he was battling an illness.

According to Quadri, the president had consistently offered support to entertainers who needed financial assistance, making him a familiar figure to many practitioners in the industry.

He said: “People do not understand it. It is not about what we want to eat. He has been taking care of those of us in the industry since he was the governor of Lagos.

“When Moji Olaiya died, I, Fathia Balogun, Yomi Fabiyi and others were trying to bring her back from abroad. We went to Bourdillon to seek financial support.

“He asked us for the cost and paid it. It was a total of $25,000. I know it is not enough, but I praise him.”

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via [email protected]

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