It Is Not About What We Want To Eat – Yinka Quadri Reveals Why He’s Supporting Tinubu For Second Term

Veteran Yoruba actor Yinka Quadri has explained why he and other members of the Yoruba film industry are supporting President Bola Tinubu’s bid for a second term.

Naija News reports that Quadri said his support for the president was based on his personal experiences and the assistance Tinubu had provided to members of the entertainment industry over the years.

The actor explained that Tinubu’s relationship with entertainers started long before he became president, dating back to his time as governor of Lagos State.

Speaking during an interview on the African A-List programme, Quadri recalled how Tinubu reportedly paid the medical bills of late Nollywood actor Babatunde Omidina, popularly known as Baba Suwe, when he was battling an illness.

According to Quadri, the president had consistently offered support to entertainers who needed financial assistance, making him a familiar figure to many practitioners in the industry.

He said: “People do not understand it. It is not about what we want to eat. He has been taking care of those of us in the industry since he was the governor of Lagos.

“When Moji Olaiya died, I, Fathia Balogun, Yomi Fabiyi and others were trying to bring her back from abroad. We went to Bourdillon to seek financial support.

“He asked us for the cost and paid it. It was a total of $25,000. I know it is not enough, but I praise him.”