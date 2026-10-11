All The Grammar By President Tinubu On His Achievements Have Not Reflected Positively On Nigerians – Okonkwo

Veteran actor and politician, Kenneth Okonkwo, has stated that the claims by President Bola Tinubu that his economic reforms are yielding positive fruits for the citizens are a far cry from reality.

He added that the macroeconomic figures the Tinubu administration is parading on the state of the economy and citizens’ economic welfare are bogus.

Naija News reports that Okonkwo, who is the campaign spokesperson for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, made the submission in a statement on his 𝕏 account.

According to him, the current administration’s attempt to restore fuel subsidy clearly confirms that its policies are not working.

He further accused the Tinubu administration of promoting policies that amass illicit wealth for the rich and powerful at the expense of citizens.

“Notable citizens have maintained that the macroeconomic figures have not cascaded downwards to the microeconomic level. This simply means that all the grammar by the President on his achievements has not yet reflected positively in the lives of the citizens of Nigeria.

“Whatever may be the strategy of this government in attempting to restore fuel subsidy, one thing that is clear is that such attempt is an admission that its macroeconomic figures are bogus and is increasing hardship on the people rather than making their lives better. Any macroeconomic index, which does not manifest in a positive microeconomic variable, is a manipulation of economic indices to scam the people through amassing illicit wealth for the rich and powerful class,” he wrote on Sunday.