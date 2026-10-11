He Will Not Stop Taking Difficult Decisions – Remi Tinubu Speaks On President’s Leadership

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has assured Nigerians that the administration of President Bola Tinubu will deliver greater prosperity if he wins a second term in the 2027 presidential election.

Naija News reports that she gave the assurance on Saturday in Lafia, Nasarawa State, during the grand rally of the North-Central Grassroots Mobilisation Network organised to mobilise support for the re-election of Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

According to a statement issued by her Senior Special Assistant on Media, Busola Kukoyi, the First Lady said the President’s Independence Day address on October 1 outlined the administration’s plan to move from economic reforms to greater prosperity.

She explained that the government was now focused on ensuring that the reforms introduced by the President translated into better economic conditions for Nigerians.

Oluremi said the economy was showing signs of improvement, pointing to developments in the foreign exchange market and the reported return of investors to the country.

She also praised governors for their efforts to improve infrastructure and support agricultural activities in their respective states.

The statement read: “The Independence Day message of Mr President was titled ‘From Reforms to Prosperity.’ Therefore, Mr President is saying that they are going to reform the sector, but now is the time for prosperity, and we can see our economy is stabilising. Foreign exchange is going down, and investors are coming back to Nigeria. Our farmers too, you can see all our governors here, they are doing infrastructural development like no other time before. As you see now, we have just finished the food bank programme, where we are helping every child and mothers who are pregnant and also breastfeeding.

“This is to ensure that they can have more nutritious food, and also the children that are malnourished can get treatment and also get food to grow healthy. As we all go back to our various states, tell everyone that Mr President Bola Tinubu is a leader who is very bold. He will not stop by being at home to take difficult decisions.

“He is a leader who can be trusted to lead us into prosperity. Build a stronger economy, safer communities and a greater Nigeria. Therefore, vote for continuity, vote for capacity, vote for prosperity, vote for the re-election of Mr President and all the candidates of the APC from top to bottom.”