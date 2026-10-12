Fuel Price Cut: Tinubu Trying To Mislead Nigerians – ADC Chieftain

The camp of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has criticized President Bola Tinubu’s administration over the rising cost of living, arguing that Nigerians need lasting relief rather than a temporary reduction in fuel prices.

Naija News reports that the party’s Jigawa State governorship candidate, Sabo Muhammad Nakudu, made the remarks in a post on his official Facebook page on Sunday.

Nakudu blamed the economic hardship facing many Nigerians on the policies introduced by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) since Tinubu assumed office on May 29, 2023.

He called on the Federal Government to take urgent and sustained steps to improve living conditions and reduce the burden on ordinary citizens.

The ADC candidate also described the one-month reduction in fuel prices announced by the Tinubu administration as deceptive, insisting that the measure would not provide lasting relief from the rising cost of living.

Nakudu linked the price reduction to a proposal by former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, the ADC’s presidential candidate, to restore fuel subsidy if elected president in 2027.

He argued that Nigerians had continued to struggle with the effects of the removal of fuel subsidy announced by Tinubu on May 29, 2023.

According to Nakudu, the temporary reduction in fuel prices was insufficient to address the wider economic challenges facing the country.

He urged Nigerians not to mistake the price cut for a permanent solution, alleging that it was intended to mislead the public.

Nakudu said the ADC wanted to rescue Nigerians from the economic hardship and insecurity which, according to him, had marked the APC-led administration.