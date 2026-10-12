‘Wretched Illiteracy’ – Phrank Shaibu Slams Critics Over Atiku’s Use Of ‘Bola’ To Address Tinubu

The senior aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Phrank Shaibu, has described the criticism of his principal’s decision to address President Bola Tinubu by his first name as wretched illiteracy.

Naija News reports that Shaibu, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) director of strategic communication, during an interview on ‘Mic On Podcast’ hosted by Nigerian journalist, Seun Okinbaloye, on Saturday, slammed those who consider Atiku’s choice of address as disrespectful.

While questioning why the president’s full name had become an issue, Shaibu maintained that ‘Bola’ is Tinubu’s name.

Shaibu further defended Atiku’s approach by pointing to the economic difficulties Nigerians have experienced under Tinubu’s administration.

He said, “Those who say that, I think it smacks of wretched illiteracy for anybody to contemplate the issue of disrespect as it relates to addressing Bola by his name.

“That is his name. He has no other name. His name is Bola and he should be called Bola.

“We have asked him before, what is the prefix before Bola. But he has never told us the complete name. Maybe that is why it’s been queried.

“That is his name. A man who does not care and has inflicted pain on over 200 million Nigerians should be addressed by his name. What other name do you want us to call him?”