FG Increases NYSC Corps Members’ Feeding Budget

The Federal Government has approved an increase in the amount allocated for feeding members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) during their orientation programme, with the new budget expected to take effect in 2027.

Naija News reports that the Director-General of the NYSC, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, disclosed this while addressing corps members of the 2026 Batch C Stream One at the Cross River State orientation camp in Obubra.

Nafiu explained that the government had approved an upward review of the feeding allowance provided for corps members during the orientation exercise.

He added that the Budget Office had been informed of the adjustment ahead of its planned implementation next year.

During his address, the NYSC chief also advised corps members to be careful with how they spend their money, urging them to develop good financial habits and avoid unnecessary expenses.

He encouraged them to save part of their earnings and learn to manage their resources properly, noting that financial discipline would be useful to them during and after their service year.

Nafiu also warned the corps members against taking unnecessary risks while travelling, particularly at night. He advised them to avoid journeys after 6 p.m. and continue their trips the following day whenever possible.

He said: “Refrain from resting in public places and avoid sleeping in groups at filling stations, as this makes you easily identifiable.

“Proceed to military installations, police stations or DSS offices, and contact the NYSC hotline. Acquire skills in fields that will benefit you, such as cosmetology, traditional hairstyling techniques and similar disciplines.”