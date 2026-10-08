Uzodinma Reacts As Security Agencies Rescue Kidnapped NYSC Members

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has commended security agencies for what he described as the swift and coordinated operation that led to the safe rescue of 20 prospective National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members abducted along the Owerri-Onitsha Road.

The governor, in a statement on Wednesday, thanked the security agencies for their handling of the incident, as well as the victims’ families for their patience during the ordeal.

Uzodinma said, “I am particularly grateful to the security agencies for the discreet and collaborative manner in which they tackled the challenge.”

The prospective corps members were rescued on Wednesday following a joint operation involving personnel of the State Security Service, military and police in Imo State.

The victims were abducted at about 6:30 am on October 1 around Umunoha, along the Owerri-Onitsha Road.

They were travelling from Ibadan, Oyo State, to NYSC orientation camps in Abia and Akwa Ibom states when they were attacked.

Uzodinma explained that the state government deliberately kept information about the incident limited to avoid compromising efforts to secure the victims’ release.

He said the government had deliberately adopted a discreet and coordinated approach to avoid releasing too much information to the public.

“Because the issue involved the security of lives, the government was cautious about releasing too much information to the public, hence the discreet manner in which it was handled,” the governor stated.

According to him, providing excessive details while the security operation was ongoing could have jeopardised the investigation and rescue efforts.

Uzodinma also thanked the parents and relatives of the prospective corps members for their patience and understanding throughout the period of uncertainty.

He assured residents that his administration would continue to support measures to protect lives and property and strengthen security across the state.

The governor urged Nigerians to remain hopeful and continue to support efforts by the Federal Government and security agencies to tackle the country’s security challenges.