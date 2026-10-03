IGP Disu Deploys DIG, Tactital Team, For Search And Rescue Of Abducted NYSC Members

The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has deployed the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Operations, DIG Shehu Umar Nadada, to Imo State to provide operational direction for the ongoing search-and-rescue mission of the prospective National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members and other passengers abducted along the Owerri-Onitsha Road, Umunoha, on 1st October 2026.

According to a statement made available to Naija News on Friday by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Anietie Iniedu, the DIG Operations arrived in the State with two Commissioners of Police and conducted an on-the-spot assessment of the situation and the ongoing search-and-rescue efforts of the Command CP. He also reviewed the operational strategies, deployment of personnel as well as operational assets, and provided further directives to strengthen the coordinated response.

He further stated that the assessment was conducted alongside the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Audu Garba Bosso, the Commissioner of Police, Federal Operations, CP Akpan Anifiok, the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Police Mobile Force; as well as other Service Commanders and members of the Management Team of the Imo State Police Command.

“The search-and-rescue operation has been further intensified, with additional deployments of tactical teams and operational assets across identified areas, backed by intelligence-led tracking of the suspects. The Police are working in close coordination with sister security agencies to ensure the safe rescue of the abducted persons and the apprehension of the perpetrators,” the statement noted.

The DIG Operations, DIG Shehu Umar Nadada, assured members of the public that the Nigeria Police Force is committed to securing the safe rescue of the 20 abducted persons and will sustain the operation until the mission is successfully concluded.

He urged members of the public and the media to remain calm and vigilant and encouraged anyone with credible information that could assist the operation to promptly contact the Police or the nearest security formation. All information received will be treated with strict confidentiality.

Iniedu assured that further updates will be issued as the operation progresses.