Police Give Update On Abducted NYSC Members

The Imo State Police Command has confirmed that members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) were among passengers abducted by gunmen along the Owerri-Onitsha Expressway on Thursday morning.

The command said 10 of the victims had been rescued, while the exact number of persons still in captivity was yet to be verified.

The Imo Police Command spokesperson, Okoye Henry, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, saying the attack occurred around 6:30am near Umunoha.

According to him, two 18-seater buses carrying NYSC corps members and other passengers were attacked by suspected armed men while travelling from Ibadan to Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, and Bende, Abia State.

“The incident occurred at about 0630hrs on 1st October, 2026, along the Owerri-Onitsha Road, by Umunoha. Two buses conveying NYSC corps members and other passengers from Ibadan to Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, and Bende, Abia State, respectively, were attacked by suspected armed men,” the statement read.

Okoye said the police and other security agencies responded to the incident, leading to the recovery of both buses and the rescue of 10 victims.

“Following a swift response by the Police and other security agencies, both buses have been recovered and 10 victims were rescued at the scene.

“The rescued victims are in safe hands and are being attended to. The exact number of persons abducted is being verified and will be made public once confirmed,” he said.

As earlier reported by Naija News, the attack had caused tension along the busy route in the early hours of Thursday after gunmen reportedly intercepted the two buses and took some of the passengers into the bush.

The police, however, said coordinated search and rescue operations were still underway to locate the remaining victims and arrest the attackers.

Okoye said the operation was being supported by intelligence aimed at tracking the suspects and rescuing those still in captivity.

He added that the Commissioner of Police in Imo State and other service commanders had visited the scene for an on-the-spot assessment and to provide operational direction.

“He assured the public that the Command will sustain the operation until all victims are safely recovered and the suspects are brought to justice,” Okoye said.

The police spokesperson also said the command was working with the NYSC directorate to contact the families of affected corps members and keep them informed as the situation developed.

Meanwhile, the affected portion of the expressway has been reopened to traffic, according to the police.

Security personnel, Okoye added, have been deployed along the route to protect commuters.

The command appealed for calm and urged members of the public to remain vigilant. It also called on anyone with credible information about the incident or the whereabouts of the suspects to report to the nearest police station or contact the command’s emergency lines.

“All information will be treated in confidence,” Okoye added.