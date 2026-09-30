‘Our VC Cannot Be Intimidated’ – FUOYE Staff Resist Police Arrest Attempt

Some staff and students of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), on Wednesday preventted an attempt by the Police to arrest the insitution’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Joshua Ogunwole, in Ado-Ekiti.

Naija News understands that the development began after Ogunwole raised the alarm that policemen had surrounded his residence early in the morning, with the reason for their presence unclear.

Academic and non-academic staff as well as students subsequently gathered at the residence in solidarity with the Vice-Chancellor and opposed the alleged arrest.

Speaking with journalists, Ogunwole said the policemen arrived at his official residence at about 6:10 am, shortly after he had gone to bed around 3 am.

He said his children woke him after noticing the security personnel around the house.

According to the Vice-Chancellor, he initially refused to come out because he was unsure whether the men were genuine police officers and wanted to know why they had come.

He said the police officers later informed him that they had a warrant, but he insisted that he would not leave his residence without being properly informed of the basis for the arrest.

Ogunwole linked the development to a petition allegedly written by some individuals connected with the university, including the immediate past Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abayomi Fasina, and a former Dean of the Faculty of Law, Dr. Kehinde Adeola.

He explained that the dispute followed an audio recording which he alleged had leaked, leading the university management to invite those involved to appear before an investigative committee and explain its contents.

The Vice-Chancellor said the matter had subsequently become a subject of litigation, while he had also petitioned the Inspector-General of Police over what he described as threats to his life and workplace.

Ogunwole said he had instructed his lawyers to approach the police and explain that the matter was already before the court. He added that he remained available to respond to any lawful invitation.

He recalled that he had previously honoured a police invitation over an earlier petition, appearing with his lawyers and answering questions from morning until evening before he was released on self-recognisance.

The Vice-Chancellor said he believed the latest development could have been handled through an invitation rather than surrounding his residence.

“Somebody of my calibre would not run away anywhere. Rather than surrounding my house, there are other better approaches to invite me,” he said.

Ogunwole, however, said he remained committed to the rule of law and would continue with his administration’s plans to reposition the university.

“There is no turning back. Our mission to create a new face for FUOYE. No U-turn, no diversion. We are resolute,” he said.

Also speaking, the FUOYE branch chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Dr. Ojo Fagbuagun, said the union mobilised to the residence to oppose what he described as attempts to intimidate the Vice-Chancellor.

Fagbuagun alleged that some individuals who had been entrenched in the university’s previous administration were opposed to the changes being introduced by Ogunwole.

He also alleged irregularities, including “illegal promotion, abnormal promotion, mismanagement of funds” and other forms of misconduct, but did not provide evidence for the allegations during the interview.

The ASUU chairman further accused Fasina of resorting to police petitions instead of internal mechanisms to resolve disputes within the university.

Fagbuagun said academic staff would resist what he described as further attempts to harass or intimidate Ogunwole.

“We are here this morning to show the whole world that our VC cannot be intimidated,” he said.

Similarly, the Chairman of the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), FUOYE branch, Comrade Oluwashola Babafemi, said members of the association also gathered at the residence to protect what he described as the peace and progress under the current administration.

Babafemi said Ogunwole had remained accessible to staff and paid attention to their welfare, adding that the association did not want anything capable of disrupting the university’s current direction.

The branch secretary of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, Comrade Emmanuel Adegun, said members were alerted that policemen had arrived at the Vice-Chancellor’s residence and might attempt to take him away.

He said the union subsequently mobilised to the residence to show solidarity with Ogunwole.

A non-teaching staff member, Victoria Adeyoju, also called for an end to what she described as attempts to intimidate the Vice-Chancellor, saying staff wanted peace and good governance in the university.