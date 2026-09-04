Why We’ve Not Withdrawn Officers Deployed For Osun Election – Police

The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed that officers deployed for election activities during the August 15, 2026 Osun State governorship election have not been withdrawn from the state.

It, however, denied that they’ve been operating in Osun under harsh conditions, lacking adequate food and basic welfare provisions.

The clarification was made in a statement on Friday by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Ani Iniedu, following claims in some quarters that the officers had been abandoned.

He explained that the deployed officers have remained in Osun as part of a post-election deployment to addresses emerging threats, and ensures a smooth transition to normal policing.

Naija News reports that Iniedu added that the duration of their stay will be determined by operational and security needs.

“The Nigeria Police Force has noted a recent publication alleging that hundreds of police personnel deployed to Osun State for the August 15, 2026 Governorship Election have remained there for weeks under harsh conditions, lacking adequate food and basic welfare provisions.

“The Force clarifies that the continued presence of personnel in Osun State follows established post-election deployment procedures. This proactive measure sustains security, prevents post-election violence, addresses emerging threats, and ensures a smooth transition to normal policing. The duration of deployment is determined by operational and security needs.

“The Force rejects claims that personnel have been abandoned or subjected to inadequate welfare. All officers deployed for the election have received their approved entitlements, and command structures remain responsible for their welfare throughout the assignment.

“Portraying a planned post-election security deployment as institutional neglect is misleading. Such reporting misrepresents operational realities and may undermine personnel morale and public confidence in the Force,” he explained.

The Force spokesperson reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigeria Police to the welfare of its operatives and urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified claims.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains committed to personnel welfare and will continue to deploy officers strategically wherever needed to protect lives, property, and public peace.

“The Force urges reporting platforms to verify claims, especially those from unnamed sources, before publishing reports that could mislead the public or undermine security operations,” he concluded.