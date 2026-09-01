2027: ADC Unveils Senate, Reps, Assembly Candidates In Osun

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Osun State has unveiled its candidates for the Senate, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The party made the announcement in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Abosede Busayo Oluwaseun, on Monday, Naija News reports.

The ADC called on residents of the state to take note of its candidates and support them in the 2027 elections.

According to the party, it has fielded candidates across the three senatorial districts, nine federal constituencies and all 26 State House of Assembly constituencies in Osun.

For the Senate, the party presented Akeem Olaoye for Osun Central Senatorial District, while Senator Adelere Oriolowo will contest Osun West.

Babatunde Olaniyi Loye is the ADC candidate for Osun East Senatorial District.

For the House of Representatives, Akinlabi Olusegun will contest Ifedayo/Ila/Boluwaduro Federal Constituency, while Barrister Olayinka Oyefusi will fly the party’s flag in Ifelodun/Boripe/Odo-Otin.

Taofeek Arogundade will contest Osogbo/Olorunda/Orolu/Irepodun Federal Constituency, while Tajudeen Ajagbe will represent the party in Ede North/Ede South/Egbedore/Ejigbo.

The ADC also presented Gbenga Ogunkanmi for Iwo/Olaoluwa/Ayedire Federal Constituency and Bolarinwa Ibraheem for Irewole/Isokan Federal Constituency.

Other House of Representatives candidates are Sikiru Ayedun for Ife North/Ife East/Ife Central/Ife South, Olowu Sunday for Obokun/Oriade and Ajibola E. Oladimeji for Ijesa South Federal Constituency.

The party also unveiled candidates for all 26 State House of Assembly constituencies in Osun State.

The candidates include Akanbi Kehinde Joshua for Ifedayo, Oyedotun Olalekan for Ila, Oyetola Kayode for Boluwaduro and Wahab Kazeem O. for Ifelodun.

Oluyemisi Titilayo A. will contest Odo-Otin, while Muhammed Ismail A. will contest Orolu/Irepodun. Lateef Mumini Abayomi will represent the party in Olorunda, while Tiamiyu Idris will contest Osogbo.

Hammed Sakirat Adefunke is the ADC candidate for Ede North.

Others include Akanni Saburi A. for Ede South, Oyewumi Naheem Alani for Egbedore, Akinyemi Philip for Ejigbo, Adigun Adekunle M. for Iwo, Opadola Abdullahi M. for Olaoluwa and Ogunrinu Oguntunji A. for Ayedire.

Olaniyi Sariat will contest Ayedaade, while Najeem Sunday will represent the party in Isokan/Irewole.

For the Ife axis, the ADC presented Oyeniyi Isaac Kolawole for Ife North, Omisakin Mojred for Ife East, Ayodeji Oluwaseyi E. for Ife Central and Gbamilá Jacob for Ife South.

The remaining candidates are Omole Mathew Oluseye for Ilesa West, Olayiwola Olalekan O. for Ilesa East, Olanrewaju Samuel for Atakumosa East/West, Oginni Gideon for Oriade and Bakare Kayode for Obokun.

The party expressed confidence in its candidates, describing them as an opportunity for improved representation and purposeful leadership in the state.

The ADC said, “We express confidence that our candidates represent a new opportunity for quality representation, purposeful leadership and a stronger democratic future for the people of Osun State.”