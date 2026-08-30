‘That’s Not Me’ – Adeleke Speaks On Delivering Osun For Tinubu In 2027 Elections

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has said his fear of God prevents him from making promises he does not intend to keep, insisting that his pledge to deliver the state’s votes to President Bola Tinubu in the forthcoming election is genuine.

Naija News reports that Adeleke made the declaration on Sunday while receiving the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ajibola Basiru, who paid him a visit.

The governor, who described Tinubu as his dear father, said he was fully committed to the President and would ensure that his promise to deliver Osun State votes was fulfilled.

“I don’t make empty promises. When I said we will deliver Osun State votes to our dear father, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I mean it 100 per cent,” Adeleke said.

According to him, politics should be built around integrity, adding that people from the state must be willing to work together despite their political differences.

“Politics must be with integrity. We are all from Osun State. Let’s forget our differences and work for the President,” he added.

‘I Have A Fear Of God’

Adeleke explained that his approach to keeping political commitments was rooted in the values he learnt from his late father.

He described his father as a diplomat and labour union politician who taught him and his siblings the importance of keeping their word.

According to the governor, his father repeatedly emphasized that whenever they made a commitment, they had to do everything possible to fulfill it.

Adeleke said the lesson had remained part of his family values and had influenced the way he conducts himself in politics.

“I don’t make empty promises; I don’t play games. That’s not me, because I have a fear of God,” the governor said.

The Osun governor also recalled his involvement in the political negotiations that eventually led to the emergence of Godswill Akpabio as President of the Senate and Tajudeen Abbas as Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Adeleke said he had given President Tinubu his word during the period that lawmakers from Osun State would support the President’s preferred candidates.

He explained that there were indications at the time that some members of his political group were backing former Governor of Zamfara State, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, for the Senate presidency.

However, Adeleke said he personally reached out to lawmakers from Osun and persuaded them to support Tinubu’s preferred candidates.

He said the three senators from the state and members of the House of Representatives eventually backed Akpabio and Abbas.

According to Adeleke, the experience further strengthened his conviction that political promises should be respected once they are made.

The governor subsequently appealed to politicians and residents of Osun State to put their differences aside and work together for the development of the state.

He maintained that political disagreements should not prevent stakeholders from supporting policies and initiatives capable of improving the lives of the people.

Adeleke also urged Osun politicians to prioritize the interests of the state above partisan differences, stressing the need for cooperation in areas that would benefit residents.