Sexual Harassment: There Was A Mistake In Nominating Ex-FUOYE VC, Fasina As Ambassador – Frank Tie Tie 

Human rights lawyer, Frank Tietie, has faulted the nomination and confirmation of former Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Professor Abayomi Fasina, as a non-career ambassador designate.

Naija News recalls that on July 7, 2026, a coalition of civil society organisations stormed the National Assembly to protest the nomination of Fasina.

The protesters called on the Senate not to confirm Fasina over allegations of sexual harassment, human rights violations and victimisation currently before the court.

However, the Nigerian Senate on Thursday confirmed him as a non-career ambassador designate.

Speaking during an interview on ARISE Television on Thursday, Tie Tie said it was a mistake to have nominated Fasina as an ambassador, citing the sexual allegation that has been made against him.

He said, “For many reasons, there was a mistake to have nominated such a personality that has that kind of baggage.

“Representing Nigeria as an ambassador is like the president himself in another country. We’ve had enough scandals associated with governance, and so many things going on. And this is the time to send the right signals.

“It doesn’t matter if they cleared him because there is no court decision. The fact is that he is tainted, and the court is yet to determine the veracity of the claims. He ought not to have been considered. The Senate should have waited.

“We know that we are in a male-dominated National Assembly. What they forget is that there is a huge social change in the society. Some things that you could overlook can no longer be overlooked.”