Former NYSC DG Is Dead

A former Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Colonel Peter Kolawole Obasa, died at age 81.

Naija News reports that Obasa died on Monday, September 28, 2026.

The NYSC management expressed grief over the death of the former director-general, who served as the third Chief Executive of the scheme between 1979 and 1984.

The current NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, paid a condolence visit to the Obasa family at the deceased’s residence in Ilorin, Kwara State.

During the visit, Nafiu described the late military officer as one of the early administrators who helped shape the NYSC and establish an administrative system that has supported the scheme over the years.

He also recognized Obasa’s contributions to the development of the NYSC during his time as director-general and said his work had left a lasting mark on the organisation.

Nafiu said the death was a loss to the deceased’s family and the NYSC community, adding that the organization would continue to remember his contributions.

The NYSC boss also recalled the guidance and support Obasa gave him while he was alive and prayed for the repose of his soul.

He assured the family that the NYSC would continue to build on the foundation laid by its early leaders and work towards strengthening the scheme.