Military Rescues 15 NYSC Members, Six Others In Kogi Forest

The Nigerian military has secured the rescue of 21 kidnapped victims, including 15 members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Kogi State.

Naija News reports that this was disclosed by the Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Michael Onoja.

Onoja said 21 victims, comprising eight males and 13 females, had been rescued from the Egume-Ochaja forest.

He stated that the military will sustain efforts to rescue residents abducted in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

He said, “The Armed Forces of Nigeria is also happy to announce that a total of 21 victims, comprising eight males and 13 females, 15 of them being National Youth Service Corps members, have just been rescued within the Egume and Ochaja forest stretch in 2 Division area of operation.”

According to the spokesperson, military formations had continued to collaborate with other security agencies and state government institutions through intelligence sharing and the identification of areas requiring security intervention.

He said: “The recent rescue of 308 abducted persons, predominantly women and children, from the Kainji Lake National Park on the 5th of August, alongside subsequent operations to deny terrorists freedom of movement within the Borgu axis, demonstrates the commitment and capability of the security forces to locate, rescue, and safely return affected citizens.”

He said troops will continue to pressure terrorists operating within and around the Kainji Lake National Park and other identified corridors.

He stated that this will be done to prevent further incursions and create conditions for displaced residents to return to their communities.

Onoja said: “the Armed Forces, therefore, reassures the people of Borgu and their communities that military operations against terrorists and criminals will be sustained in the local government area and its environs to ensure the safety of the community.”

He pleaded with families of abducted persons to remain calm and avoid actions that could undermine rescue operations, stressing that credible information was vital to the military’s efforts.

“To the families of the victims and all persons affected by the heinous activities of terrorists and criminals, the Armed Forces acknowledges the anxiety, pain, and uncertainty that accompanies the loss or affliction of family members and friends.

“We want to urge everybody to remain calm and have confidence in the ongoing efforts of the military and other security agencies, while avoiding actions that could compromise rescue or recovery operations,” he said.