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‘Arrest Won’t Be Enough’ – IGP Disu Threatens Politicians, Vote Buyers Ahead Of 2027 Polls

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By Richard Ogunsile
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IGP, Olatunji Disu
IGP, Olatunji Disu

Key Takeaways

  • Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, warned politicians and supporters to stop using thugs, buying votes, or threatening voters and officials ahead of 2027 elections.
  • Disu spoke on Monday at the sixth senior police officers’ conference in Owerri, Imo State, and said police will work with INEC, EFCC and ICPC.
  • He said arrest will not be enough as suspects will face investigation and trial, and he unveiled a six-point plan including intelligence, neutrality and technology use.

Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, has warned politicians and their supporters against using thugs, buying votes or threatening voters and electoral officials ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Disu gave the warning on Monday at the sixth conference and retreat for senior police officers in Owerri, Imo State.

He said the police would not tolerate electoral offences and would work with relevant agencies to investigate and prosecute anyone involved, regardless of their political position or status.

“To politicians and their supporters, my message is simple. Compete with ideas, not with thugs,” Disu said.

“Do not hire mobs, buy votes, move arms or threaten voters and electoral officials. The police will act against anyone who does that, whatever their status.”

“Arrest is not enough; we will work with INEC, EFCC, and ICPC to investigate vote buying and inducement. We will also work with prosecutors so that those arrested will face trial, not just headlines.

“Impunity is the greatest encouragement of electoral crimes. To the people of Nigeria, go out, vote peacefully and report wrongdoing,” he said.

Disu added that anyone arrested for electoral offences would face prosecution, irrespective of their position or status.

Naija News understands that the event was attended by Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume; representatives of other security agencies and other government officials.

The IGP also unveiled a six-point framework to guide police preparations for the 2027 elections.

The framework includes stronger intelligence and early-warning systems, improved training and preparedness, joint command and cooperation among security agencies, better communication and use of technology, stronger community engagement, and strict neutrality.

Author:

Richard Ogunsile
Richard Ogunsile

Journalist & Media Enthusiast | Web & Graphics Designer | Content Creator | Entrepreneur | Passionate about stories that inspire and services that solve problems. Also gospel music Minister, Coach and Sportsman. Contact: [email protected]

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