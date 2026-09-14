2027: NNPP Distances Self From G-100 Coalition, Reveals Next Move

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has ruled out any connection with the G-100 coalition as political parties and groups begin positioning ahead of the 2027 general elections.

National Chairman of the party, Agbo Major, made the clarification on Sunday during an interview with Arise Television, Naija News reports.

Major said the NNPP had initially nominated a presidential candidate for the 2027 election but later stepped down the candidate due to logistical and administrative challenges.

He explained that the party’s decision not to currently have a presidential candidate was also linked to its ongoing discussions and consultations with other political parties.

According to him, the NNPP is still considering its options and will soon take a final decision on its political direction ahead of the election.

Major said, “For obvious reasons, we nominated a candidate, but he had to step down due to logistical and administrative challenges. The absence of a presidential candidate for the NNPP reflects our ongoing consultations and understanding with other parties.

“We are still reviewing all available options. The party will meet very soon to take a definitive position on our next steps.

“The NNPP is not part of the G-100 coalition. For the first time they are giving this. We look at this as an experiment. Let’s see if it works,” he said.

The NNPP chairman also expressed concern about the calibre of politicians involved in the coalition and the possible difficulty of getting prominent political figures to agree on a single presidential candidate.

He said the major challenge for the parties would be deciding who would step down for another candidate if they eventually agree to work together.

“For us as a party, we haven’t been around the tough for a very long time. We are afraid looking at the class of the people that are trying to come together. The issues will be who steps down for the other,” Major added.