Woman Hacks Her Husband To Death After Hearing His Plans For A Second Wife

A man has been killed in Rogo Local Government Area of Kano State amid reports of a disagreement with his wife over plans to marry a second woman.

The deceased, identified as Hafizu Gausu, was reportedly attacked in the Katsalle area of Rogo town on Friday evening.

Gausu’s wife, Bilkisu Sani, has since been arrested by the police as a prime suspect in the incident.

A resident of the area, Auwal Kazagi Rogo, told Daily Trust that the incident happened around 7pm.

According to him, residents rushed to the scene after hearing cries from Bilkisu, who reportedly raised the alarm that her husband had been slaughtered.

“On reaching there, we saw that he was not slaughtered but hit on the head with an object. He fell in blood and died. There was even a sign of bite on his ear,” Kazagi said.

He said the police were immediately alerted and later took the body away for investigation.

Kazagi said Gausu had allegedly been engaged to another woman and was planning to marry her as his second wife.

The plan reportedly led to repeated arguments between the couple, with Bilkisu allegedly vowing to stop the marriage.

According to the resident, elders had earlier intervened in the dispute, but the disagreement continued.

Kazagi said police had arrested Bilkisu while investigations into the incident were ongoing.

Gausu was buried on Saturday morning in Rogo in accordance with Islamic rites.

The couple had been married for nearly seven years and had two children. Bilkisu is also reportedly pregnant with the deceased’s child.

Sources in the area said Gausu had asked his fiancée’s family to move the wedding date forward by two months because of the opposition from his wife.