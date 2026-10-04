Kidnappers Of Prospective NYSC Members Make Fresh Demand

The 20 prospective National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members abducted by gunmen in Imo State have reportedly been subjected to physical assault, with their captors demanding ₦5 million for the release of each victim.

Naija News reports that the development has heightened fears among the victims’ families as the reported deadline issued by the kidnappers for payment of the ransom draws closer.

According to Vanguard, a relative of one of the abducted graduates, Alhaja Alimot Akande, said the victims had been beaten since Saturday.

Akande, whose 25-year-old sister, Kehinde, is among those kidnapped, described the situation as “horrible, scary and overwhelming” and appealed to the government to intensify efforts to rescue the victims.

According to Akande, the kidnappers initially demanded ₦50 million for each victim but later reduced the amount to ₦5 million.

“They are still demanding ₦5 million. They have come down to ₦5 million each,” she said.

Asked if the amount was being demanded for each of the 20 abductees, she replied, “Yes.”

She said she was unable to determine how much had so far been raised by the families because she was not involved in the individual negotiations with the kidnappers.

“I cannot say because I do not know how much they have told those people that they have,” she said.

Akande alleged that her sister informed her that the abductors had started assaulting the victims.

“Sir, we appeal to the government to please assist us in getting them rescued out of that place. When I spoke to my sister, they started beating them since yesterday,” she said.

She also confirmed that the female victims were being subjected to the alleged assault.

“They are not sparing anybody. They are beating all of them,” she said.

Akande further disclosed that one of the abducted corps members had been permitted to speak with his father, but alleged that the kidnappers monitored the conversations to assess the family’s ability to raise the ransom.

She said the abductors informed the victim whenever his father called and allowed him to speak with him.

The relative added that the affected families had continued to depend on assurances from the police while making efforts to raise the demanded money.

“The police are telling us to still be buying time. We are still looking for the money. Depending, they will see them rescued,” she said.