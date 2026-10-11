Ransom: ‘The Money Has Been Returned’ – Parents Of Kidnapped NYSC Member

The parents of a prospective National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member abducted in Imo State have confirmed that the N6m their family contributed towards securing his release has been refunded.

They said they were unsure whether the representatives who handled negotiations delivered the money to the kidnappers before the victims were freed.

Their son was among 20 prospective corps members abducted on the Owerri-Onitsha Expressway on October 1.

His mother, Alirat Wahab, had earlier told News Central that the family paid ₦6 million for his release. However, in a later interview with the station, Obasanjo Wahab said the station returned the money.

“The money has been returned. We just want to thank Imo for a job well done,” he said.

Obasanjo explained that three representatives were selected from the affected families, including one from his family, to seek the victims’ release.

“They went to look for the kidnapped corps members to see whether they would be freed or not,” he said.

Asked whether the representatives eventually paid the kidnappers, he replied, “We don’t know.”

He added, “The kidnappers had asked for representatives to bring the ransom. Since they could no longer hold the corps members hostage, they let them go.”

Confirming the development, Alirat said the families’ representatives returned the contributions.

“They returned it to those who went to represent us. Every parent has received their money back,” she said.

Obasanjo appealed to the public to move on from the incident and expressed appreciation to the Imo State Government for its role in the victims’ release.

“You know what, let’s forget the matter and just appeal to the Imo State Government. We should be grateful to them,” he said.