‘We Paid 3 Million, 6 Million To Secure Kidnapped NYSC Members’ – Family

Families of some of the 20 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) prospective members rescued in Imo State have said they paid millions of naira in ransom before receiving news of their release.

Speaking to News Central Television, the relatives recounted how they borrowed money and sought financial support to meet the abductors’ demands.

According to the station, some families paid more than ₦3 million, while others reportedly handed over as much as ₦6 million.

Naija News had earlier reported that the corps members and another hostage were rescued on Wednesday in an operation involving the military, Department of State Services, police and other security formations.

A mother of one of the corps members said she raised ₦3 million amid fears for her child’s safety and arranged for the money to be delivered in Imo State.

“I paid as much as ₦3 million as ransom while I was hoping that nothing happened to my child. I ran helter-skelter to raise the money. I eventually got the money and sent someone to Imo State to deliver the ransom,” she told News Central Television.

Another parent, a farmer, said he borrowed ₦6 million to secure his son’s freedom.

He explained that some relatives gathered in Ibadan, Oyo State, to pool funds, adding that some converted the money into dollars before sending it to Imo State.

“We had to converge somewhere in Ibadan, Oyo State to put the money together. Some of us even changed the money to dollars and sent it to Imo State to meet whoever was coming to pick it,” he said.

While expressing relief over his son’s release, the father said the debt remained a source of concern.

“I am excited that my son is coming back. However, how do I repay the ₦6 million I borrowed? I’m just a farmer,” he said.