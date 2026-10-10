Kidnapped NYSC Members Get South-West Posting Option

The 20 prospective National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members who regained their freedom after being abducted in Imo State have reportedly been allowed to choose any of the six South-West states for their national service.

Naija News reports that the graduates were released on Wednesday after spending days in the hands of suspected kidnappers who seized them while they were travelling to their respective states for the mandatory one-year national service.

A parent of one of the freed victims told Punch that the graduates were given the option to serve in any South-West state with the current NYSC batch.

According to the parent, the arrangement would let the survivors continue their service without travelling to areas they might consider unsafe after their experience.

“They have been given the opportunity to choose states in the South-West to continue their service with the current batch,” she said.

The 20 prospective corps members were abducted on October 1 along the Owerri-Onitsha Road, close to Umunoha in the Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State.

They were travelling in two commercial buses operated by Uko Akwa Ibom Motors and were reportedly heading to Abia and Akwa Ibom states when the kidnappers attacked them.

The abductors were said to have demanded ₦50m for each of the graduates.

The Imo State Police Command announced on Wednesday that the victims had been rescued at Amakohia Ubi Village in the Owerri West Local Government Area.