Bloody Thieves, Lunatics’ Like Amaechi Won’t Get To Nigeria’s Presidency – Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has declared that “bloody thieves” and “lunatics” like former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, will never be allowed to attain the presidency of Nigeria.

Speaking to Journalists after a brief meeting with FCT Area council chairmen in Abuja, Wike launched a blistering verbal assault on Amaechi after the African Democratic Congress (ADC) politician reportedly told voters in Edo State that “only thieves and mad people” would vote for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Reacting to a statement by Amaechi who stated that “a lunatic cannot preside over Nigeria”, Wike questioned Amaechi’s mental stability.

Wike, who accused Amaechi of being hypocritical political warfare, called out the media and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for allowing such campaign rhetoric to go unchecked.

“A lunatic cannot preside over the affairs of this country! A known armed robber cannot!

“He said those who want to vote for Tinubu are thieves. So, I’m a thief? That’s what he’s saying.

“But who can be a bigger thief than Amaechi? Ask him who has been his psychiatric doctor,” Wike question.

Wike warned that if Amaechi continues to insult supporters of the President, he will face severe resistance on his home turf.

“If he continues along this line, it will be difficult for him to campaign in Rivers State. We will make it difficult for him.

“You cannot sit down, call voters madmen and thieves, and expect to walk away free,” he stated.

Wike insisted that a politician with Amaechi’s track record has no moral standing to lecture Nigerians or aspire to the highest office in the land.

He challenged journalists to hold the opposition candidate accountable for multi-million-dollar projects left unaccounted for during his tenure as Governor of Rivers State.

According to the Minister, $39 Million Justice Karibi-Whyte Hospital fully paid for, but never built.

The Minister further explained that, a $10 Million fumigation contract awarded to a Cuban firm to eliminate mosquitoes, which Wike mocked as a total waste of funds.

He equally revealed that a 68 billion naira Monorail white elephant project was abandoned in Port Harcourt during the tenure of Amaechi as governor of Rivers State.

Furthermore, $308 Million Power Asset Sale, as proceeds from the sale of state gas turbines that Wike claimed were looted.

“This is a known thief who was indicted by a Judicial Panel of Inquiry and lost his appeal all the way to the Supreme Court.

“Yet the media allows such a character to go on television and call the President and voters thieves,” Wike said

Wike also spoke on the indefinite strike declared by the FCT chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

He described the strike as political and without basis, saying the FCT Administration has no dispute with teachers.

“This so-called strike declaration is political and we will not accept it. There’s no basis for anybody to call for a strike. All the things they are talking about have been agreed and are being implemented,” he said.

He said the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Academic Staff Union of Secondary School (ASUSS), the body of senior primary school teachers had disowned the strike.

Wike directed area councils to call their teachers and civil servants back to work, warning that “no work, no pay” would be implemented.

He alleged that the chairman of the NLC in the FCT was a former area council aspirant of the ADC and was trying to create crisis in the FCT for political reasons.