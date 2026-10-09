‘Wike’s Reconciliation With Fubara Has Thrown ADC Into Disarray’ – Ikenga

The Rainbow Coalition spokesman in Rivers State, Chibuike Ikenga, said the reconciliation between the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has thrown the African Democratic Congress (ADC) into disarray.

Naija News reports Ikenga made the claim on Thursday during an interview on Arise Television.

Ikenga said the ADC is troubled because the Rainbow Coalition has more numbers than the party, adding that Wike will continue to build the state.

He said, “The ADC is troubled because they do not have the numbers we have. The tantrums from yesterday were triggered by the leader of the Rainbow Coalition, Wike.

“Wike has continued to build the team in Rivers State and has met with the governor and his team, with our APC candidate also present.

“This has thrown the ADC into disarray because they did not want Wike to reconcile with the governor.

“So, because of that, they have come out to say that they are out to stop a state capture. I can tell you that the state capture was initiated by the boss of the ADC in Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi.”

Meanwhile, Wike has credited the late National Vice-Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South-South, Daniel Orbih, with playing a crucial role in his emergence as Rivers State governor in 2015.

Wike spoke on Wednesday at a night of tributes in Abuja honouring Orbih, who died on August 31 at 64.

The FCT minister recalled the political battles surrounding his 2015 governorship ambition, saying Orbih remained steadfast despite intense pressure and alleged attempts to induce him to withdraw his support.

Wike traced his relationship with Orbih to the politically turbulent period between 2013 and 2014, when, according to him, his opponents made several attempts to frustrate his ambition.

“Today I am a Minister of the FCT; yesterday I was a governor. Who did God use for me to become governor? It was Dan,” Wike said.