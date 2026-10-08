Wike’s Rainbow Coalition Breaks Silence On Alleged ‘State Capture’ Plot In Rivers

The Rainbow Coalition in Rivers State has addressed claims that it is planning state capture against the people of the state.

Naija News reports that the Rainbow Coalition is a cross-party political alliance pioneered by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to bring politicians from different parties together under the Renewed Hope Family, mainly to support President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election

Speaking on Arise Television on Thursday, the coalition’s spokesman, Chibuike Ikenga, dismissed allegations that the group was planning a state capture.

Ikenga said the coalition is a strategic effort to prioritise the interest of the Rivers people through good governance, transparency and accountability.

“You saw what has happened recently. You also saw yesterday video trending online where the Labour Party had also come to join in the Rainbow Coalition.

“This shows the leadership that the Minister of the FCT is putting together in the larger interest of the Rivers people.

“So we want to discountenance the fact many are saying that we are plotting a state capture. We are all Rivers people. We are interested in the interests of Rivers State.

“What is interest of Rivers State? Good governance, free, fair, and credible election, transparency, and then accountability. That’s what we are pursuing, as against the shenanigans that they were doing,” he said.