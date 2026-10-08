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Wike’s Rainbow Coalition Breaks Silence On Alleged ‘State Capture’ Plot In Rivers

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By Justina Otio
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FCT Minister. Nyesom Wike
FCT Minister. Nyesom Wike

Key Takeaways

  • Rainbow Coalition spokesman, Chibuike Ikenga, denied on Arise Television on Thursday that the group is plotting to capture Rivers State politically.
  • The Rainbow Coalition, pioneered by FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, says it unites politicians across parties under the Renewed Hope Family for Tinubu’s 2027 re-election.
  • Ikenga said a video showed Labour Party members joining the coalition, and he insisted it is pushing good governance, credible elections, transparency and accountability.

The Rainbow Coalition in Rivers State has addressed claims that it is planning state capture against the people of the state.

Naija News reports that the Rainbow Coalition is a cross-party political alliance pioneered by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to bring politicians from different parties together under the Renewed Hope Family, mainly to support President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election

Speaking on Arise Television on Thursday, the coalition’s spokesman, Chibuike Ikenga, dismissed allegations that the group was planning a state capture.

Ikenga said the coalition is a strategic effort to prioritise the interest of the Rivers people through good governance, transparency and accountability.

You saw what has happened recently. You also saw yesterday video trending online where the Labour Party had also come to join in the Rainbow Coalition.

“This shows the leadership that the Minister of the FCT is putting together in the larger interest of the Rivers people.

“So we want to discountenance the fact many are saying that we are plotting a state capture. We are all Rivers people. We are interested in the interests of Rivers State.

“What is interest of Rivers State? Good governance, free, fair, and credible election, transparency, and then accountability. That’s what we are pursuing, as against the shenanigans that they were doing,” he said.

Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: [email protected]

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