Wike Reveals Who Helped Him Become Governor

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has credited the late National Vice-Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South-South, Daniel Orbih, with playing a crucial role in his emergence as Rivers State governor in 2015.

Naija News reports that Wike spoke on Wednesday at a night of tributes held in Abuja in honour of Orbih, who died on August 31 at the age of 64.

The FCT minister recalled the political battles surrounding his 2015 governorship ambition, saying Orbih remained steadfast despite intense pressure and alleged attempts to induce him to withdraw his support.

Wike traced his relationship with Orbih to the politically turbulent period between 2013 and 2014, when, according to him, his opponents made several attempts to frustrate his ambition.

“Today I am a Minister of the FCT; yesterday I was a governor. Who did God use for me to become governor? It was Dan,” Wike said.

He alleged that political opponents, including the then Rivers State governor, pressured Orbih and offered him various inducements to abandon his support.

“There was nothing in this world that was not done to induce him. My governor then sent people to Dan, offered him everything in this world, but Dan stood firm and said, ‘No, I will not accept, I will not agree,’” he said.

Wike said Orbih, who was then the PDP’s South-South National Vice-Chairman, also supported his campaign by providing two bulletproof Mercedes-Benz buses for his security and helping mobilise support across the region.

The FCT minister described Orbih as an unusual politician who, despite his influence and support for his administration, never sought personal favours.

Wike said that throughout his eight years as Rivers governor, Orbih never approached him to demand government contracts or patronage.

“Dan is not a typical Nigerian politician. Throughout my eight years as governor, he never came for one day, either by phone or coming to my house to say, ‘I need this contract.’ Never,” he said.

He said Orbih’s loyalty and commitment ran through his family.

“The only way I can identify a politician that is reliable is when that politician has stood in times of crisis. Loyalty, commitment to friendship, and being a brother’s keeper run in Dan’s family,” Wike stated.

The minister also credited Orbih with helping to protect the interests of the South-South region, saying his political influence contributed to the emergence of several lawmakers and other political office holders.

Wike further praised the late politician for promoting political bridges in Edo State and supporting politicians across party lines without seeking personal benefit.

Abe, Oshiomhole Pay Tribute

Chairman of the Board of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Senator Magnus Abe, said Orbih played a major role in his political journey.

Abe recalled that he served as the Director-General of Orbih’s first governorship campaign under the United Nigeria Congress Party.

“I was the Director General of his first campaign in the United Nigeria Congress Party, when he ran for governor, and I went everywhere in Edo with him,” he said.

Describing Orbih as “a bridge builder par excellence”, Abe said those gathered at the tribute were celebrating the impact of the late politician’s life rather than mourning his death alone.

“He was a bridge builder par excellence. We are gathered here today not because Dan is dead. We are gathered because of the life that he lived and that life impacted all of us in so many different ways,” Abe said.

Former Edo State governor and serving senator, Adams Oshiomhole, also said Orbih contributed to making him a better governor despite their political disagreements.

“So my happiness today is that Dan and I, whatever our political differences we might have had, the truth is, Dan made me a better governor,” Oshiomhole said.

He recalled that Orbih’s criticisms often made him scrutinise his own decisions more carefully while in office.

“So, when I’m making a decision, the first thing I’ll ask is, ‘If this goes out today, what is Dan Orbih going to say?’ Each time I abstain from doing something because of what the opposition led by Dan will interpret to the people, before I do it will be better prepared.

“That is why I say Dan helped me to be a better governor,” he added.

Oshiomhole urged Orbih’s family to take comfort in his legacy of building bridges and contributing to his community’s development.

He also thanked Wike for helping to reconcile him with Orbih after a prolonged political disagreement.

“It was right at Wike’s residence in Port Harcourt that Dan and I started hugging,” Oshiomhole said.

Wike called on stakeholders in Edo State to honour Orbih with a state burial, citing his contributions to the state’s political development.

He also promised to maintain a close relationship with the deceased’s family and work with them to preserve his legacy.

In his tribute, PDP presidential candidate Senator Sandy Onor described Orbih as “a profound public intellectual, a quintessential lover of Edo people, a defender of Edo heritage, a Nigerian patriot and a social colossus.”

“Dan was a great man by every measure, a true family man, a great husband, and a worthy father,” Onor said.