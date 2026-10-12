IPOB Speaks On Resuming Monday Sit-At-Home In South-East

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has challenged the Nigeria Police Force to provide evidence linking it to an alleged plan to resume enforcing Monday sit-at-home orders across the South-East.

The group said it had not directed its members or the Eastern Security Network (ESN) to enforce any sit-at-home order from October 12, 2026.

IPOB’s position followed reports of a police intelligence document dated October 9, 2026, which allegedly raised concerns about a possible return of sit-at-home enforcement in the region, Naija News reports.

In a statement issued on Monday, the group’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, denied the allegation, insisting that its position on the issue had not changed.

“There is no voice note. There is no order from IPOB or ESN to resume any sit-at-home. There is no plan by this movement to enforce anything on the people of the South-East or Imo State,” the statement said.

The group called on the police to provide verifiable evidence to support the claims in the reported intelligence document, including proof that the alleged message originated from IPOB or ESN.

The group also said its activities remained focused on its stated goal of Biafran self-determination through peaceful means.

It reiterated its position that it intended to boycott the forthcoming elections.

IPOB further urged the Federal Government to address the economic difficulties facing Nigerians, including hunger and unemployment.

It called on the authorities to prioritize measures that would reduce hardship and respond to the concerns of citizens.

The police had not issued a response to the statement or the allegations surrounding the reported intelligence document, as of the time of filing this report, Naija News reports.