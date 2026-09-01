IPOB Issues 14-Day Ultimatum To FG Over Nnamdi Kanu’s Case, Threatens 2027 Election Boycott 

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to list and hear its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu’s appeal, or it will boycott the 2027 general election across the South-East.

Naija News reports that the ultimatum was issued in a press statement released on Tuesday by IPOB’s spokesman, Emma Powerful, saying the development followed renewed concerns by Kanu’s family over the delay in hearing the appeal against the IPOB leader’s conviction and life sentence.

Powerful accused the Federal Government of avoiding the court after moving swiftly to secure Kanu’s conviction, stressing that the IPOB leader had written to the Chief Justice of Nigeria and the President of the Court of Appeal, seeking the immediate listing and hearing of his pending cases.

IPOB also faulted the Supreme Court’s decision, which overturned Kanu’s discharge and acquittal by the Court of Appeal, insisting that the apex court exceeded its constitutional powers by pronouncing on individual counts already quashed by the Court of Appeal.

The statement added that the group would consider mobilising for a boycott of the 2027 elections if the government failed to act within the stipulated period.

The statement read, “IPOB is giving the Federal Government 14 days to list and hear Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s appeal. If they refuse, we will consider boycotting the coming elections across Biafraland and beyond. A government that cannot face its Court of Appeal has no right to demand our votes.

“The Federal Government has not filed a respondent’s brief; it has not listed the appeal, and it has not come to court. A country that rushed to convict is now too frightened to defend the conviction.

“The Federal Government was in a hurry to prosecute and convict Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Now that the conviction is before the Court of Appeal, that same urgency has disappeared. No meaningful progress. No urgency to defend the conviction.

“Nigeria must answer two simple questions: Under which extant written law was Mazi Nnamdi Kanu convicted on November 20, 2025? What specific crime, cognisable under Nigerian law, justifies his continued detention after nearly six years?

“At some point, people must ask whether repeatedly participating in a process they believe is structurally incapable of delivering justice is itself the definition of political progress.

“A collective refusal to participate sends its own message: a people have withdrawn their consent from a system they no longer trust.”