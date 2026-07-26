US Lawmaker Urges Nigeria To Release Kanu, Threatens Aid Review

A United States congressman, John James, has called on the Federal Government to release the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, or conduct a fresh trial that meets constitutional and international human rights standards.

Naija News reports that James, who represents Michigan in the US House of Representatives, also warned that Washington could reconsider financial support to Nigeria if concerns surrounding Kanu’s case and alleged attacks on Christians were not addressed.

The lawmaker made the call during plenary of the House of Representatives on Thursday while seeking support for H.Res. 1321, a resolution he introduced on May 22.

The resolution, currently before the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, urges the Nigerian government to ensure that all legal proceedings involving Kanu comply with the country’s constitution and international human rights obligations.

Speaking during the session, James linked Kanu’s prosecution to what he described as a wider pattern of religious persecution against Christians in Nigeria.

“Since 2019, tens of thousands of Christians in Nigeria have been slaughtered as part of a sustained pattern of religiously motivated violence by Islamist jihadists ignored or enabled by the Nigerian government,” he said.

The congressman further alleged that extremist organisations, including Boko Haram, had operated in parts of Nigeria without adequate resistance from the authorities.

James described Kanu as “a courageous figure” and alleged that his conviction followed what he called a “farce show trial” after the IPOB leader spoke against killings in the country.

He urged his colleagues in Congress to support his resolution demanding a fresh judicial process or Kanu’s unconditional release.

“I implore my colleagues to support my bill, H.Res. 1321, calling on the Nigerian government to conduct another trial in accordance with its own constitution based on evidence with access to legal counsel, medical care, and international law about humane conditions of detention, or better yet, release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu immediately and unconditionally,” James stated.

Lawmaker Raises Prospect Of Aid Cuts

James also suggested that continued American financial assistance to Nigeria could come under scrutiny if the concerns he raised were not addressed.

“America gives billions to Nigeria. We will not continue to fund a Christian genocide,” he said.

He argued that the United States had a moral responsibility to defend religious freedom and ensure Christians in Nigeria were able to practise their faith without fear.

Reacting on Friday, IPOB welcomed the American lawmaker’s comments, describing the development as a boost to its campaign for Kanu’s release.

The group’s spokesman, Emma Powerful, commended James for raising the matter before the US Congress.

“We commend Congressman John James for his courage and the United States Congress for providing the platform,” the statement reads.

Powerful said the congressman’s intervention demonstrated what the group considered growing international interest in Kanu’s case.

He expressed optimism that increased scrutiny from outside Nigeria could encourage the Federal Government to reconsider the circumstances surrounding Kanu’s conviction and detention.

IPOB is a separatist organisation campaigning for the creation of an independent state of Biafra from parts of Nigeria’s South-East and South-South geopolitical zones.

Kanu was sentenced to life imprisonment in November 2025 after his conviction on terrorism charges. He is currently serving the sentence at the Sokoto prison while awaiting the determination of his appeal.