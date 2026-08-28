He Needs To Be Cautioned – Oluwo Makes Fresh Demand To Tinubu Over Nnamdi Kanu

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has called for the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Naija News reports that the monarch spoke in a statement by his press secretary, Ibrahim Alli. He appealed to President Bola Tinubu to grant the agitator a presidential pardon.

He asserted that Kanu’s release was necessary to foster national unity.

Oluwo argued that granting Kanu amnesty would go a long way toward fully integrating his tribe into national discourse.

‎Oba Akanbi commended Tinubu for “running an all-inclusive government devoid of tribal discrimination,” noting that granting Kanu a presidential pardon would further entrench him as a detribalised President.

‎Oluwo acknowledged the post-civil war frustration among Igbos as a difficult wound to heal and noted Tinubu’s commitment to completely heal the damage incurred during the war.

‎He said Kanu’s release was part of the necessary steps to completely reintegrate the victims of the war.

‎Oluwo added that the presidential pardon should be granted in honour of the Igbo tribe and not an individual.

“Nnamdi Kanu only needs to be cautioned and counselled before he can be released because of his temperament. I am hopeful he will turn a new leaf and be a counsellor to his tribesmen, toeing the line of violence.

‎“Oluwo is not calling people for protest but making a holistic appeal to President Tinubu to honour the tribe by releasing Nnamdi Kanu. I express hope that the step, if respected, will further cement the unity and unison of Nigeria as a united nation.

‎“There must be love for one another in this country. Nigeria is divided along tribal attachment because of past experiences. We must stop nursing old wounds. The time is ripe to heal the wound,” the monarch said.