Not A Threat, But A Promise – IPOB Makes Fresh Vow Over 2027 Election

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has vowed to boycott the 2027 general elections across the South-East and other areas unless the Federal Government facilitate the hearing of the pending appeal of its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Naija News reports that the proscribed group Head of the Fourth Administrator Directorate of State (DOS), Chris Nwaogu, announced the development in a statement.

He warned that the proposed boycott should not be used as a cover for violence, disruption of political rallies, or attacks on individuals and property.

IPOB described the proposed boycott as “not a threat, but a promise,” insisting that the authorities were responsible for averting it.

“Anybody who wants it called off should stop talking to IPOB and talk to the APC government,” the group said, urging the authorities to ensure that Kanu’s appeal is listed and heard.

IPOB said it would not disclose how it planned to pursue the boycott until closer to the elections, arguing that an early disclosure could allow politicians and other interests to hijack the action and trigger violence.

The group also alleged that political thugs had been deployed to disrupt opposition rallies and ward meetings in Enugu State, including gatherings in Nkanu West where it claimed people were shot and property destroyed.

It warned against the use of criminal elements to intimidate political opponents, saying such activities “will be put to an end in the coming days.”

IPOB also renewed its criticism of how Kanu’s case was handled, accusing the Federal Government and the judiciary of delaying his appeal.

It challenged aspects of the judgment delivered by Justice James Omotosho, arguing that provisions of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022 and Section 36 of the Constitution raised questions which should be determined on appeal.