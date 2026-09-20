Why Peter Obi Will Win More States In 2027 Than He Had In 2023 – Yunusa Tanko

The National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Yunusa Tanko, has stated that the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi and his vice-presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, have strengthened the party.

Naija News reports that Tanko stated this during an interview with Punch.

According to him, the party would win more states in the coming election because of the presence of Kwankwaso.

He also pointed out that the NDC has more candidates in the upcoming 2027 election than in 2023.

He said, “The dynamics have changed now, and we are working and expecting to win more states. In the last election, we didn’t have people like Kwankwaso, but we have him now. Obviously, that will increase our electoral fortune.

“The number of our candidates for the 2027 election is more than what we had in 2023. Many of the candidates are very strong in the North. You would have seen what is happening in Kano and Zamfara states. We have more candidates who are willing to battle and wrestle for their tickets.”

Tanko added that apart from the support groups like the Obidient Movement, Ok Movement, among others, Obi’s structures were stronger than they were in 2023.

“Peter Obi will mobilise and win more states than in 2023. The structures we have now are more suited than they were in 2023. We will win Lagos State again because a lot of things have happened and a lot of people will be willing to fight for their lives. It’s about the people against the government. Lagos people are not buying petrol cheaper than the price in the North.

“We are really hoping that the voters will see the difference and know that their lives have been put into danger, and they need somebody who can help them in solving the problem of Nigeria.

“So, we believe that they should be able to come out en masse and give us the total vote that we are actually seeking for. We are hoping that we will have more than what we had in 2023,” he stated.