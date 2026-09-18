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Money Peter Obi Left In Anambra Account Enough To Clear Debt – Rufai Oseni

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By Justina Otio
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Rufai Oseni
Rufai Oseni

Key Takeaways

  • Arise News anchor, Rufai Oseni, said $156 million Peter Obi left in Anambra State accounts can clear the alleged ₦127 million debt Governor Chukwuma Soludo mentioned.
  • The Anambra State Government said it is still repaying debts from Obi’s tenure, but Obi, via Obidient Movement interim coordinator, Yunusa Tanko, released handover documents.
  • The handover document dated March 17, 2024, put Anambra’s finances at a net positive balance of over ₦86 billion, as Oseni asked for proof of any other debts.

Arise News anchor, Rufai Oseni, has stated that the $156 million that the former governor of Anambra, Peter Obi, left in the coffers of the Anambra State Government is enough to pay off the alleged ₦127 million debt.

Naija News reports that the Anambra State government had claimed that it is still paying off some debts left behind by Obi’s administration.

However, Obi, through the Interim Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Yunusa Tanko, released his handover documents to counter claims by the Anambra government that left behind loans and other financial liabilities.

The document dated March 17, 2024, contained a summary of Anambra State’s financial position as of the close of business on that day, indicating a net positive balance of over N86 billion.

Reacting during the Arise Television’s ‘Morning Show’ on Friday, Oseni argued that the amount Obi left behind in office is enough to clear off the alleged loans.

Rufai said, “Let’s assume Peter Obi actually collected the loan, as the Anambra State Government claims.

“If you remove the amount he left in the state’s account before leaving office, the foreign currency alone would be enough to clear the entire debt Governor Soludo claims he owes, unless there is another debt they are yet to show Nigerians.”

Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: [email protected]

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