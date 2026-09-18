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Tanko Confirms Peter Obi Will Quit 2027 Race If Anambra Debt Allegations Are True

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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NDC Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi
NDC Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi

Key Takeaways

  • The Obidient Movement National Coordinator, Yunusa Tanko, said NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, will quit the 2027 race if Anambra debt allegations prove true.
  • Speaking on ARISE Television, Tanko said Peter Obi “always owns up” to his words and would take responsibility if claims he took loans and left debts stand.
  • Tanko challenged Obi’s critics to also withdraw from elections and account for their spending if their own financial records were questioned and Obi is proven right.

The National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Yunusa Tanko, has said Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, will honour his word and step down from the 2027 presidential race if allegations that he took loans and left debts in Anambra State during his tenure as Governor prove true.

Naija News reports that Tanko, during the interview on ARISE Television, was asked whether Peter Obi would withdraw from the 2027 presidential race if it were proven that he left debts behind.

In response, Tanko said Peter Obi had always stood by his words and would take responsibility.

He said, “My principal always owns up to his own words, any time, any day. A statement from Peter Obi shows the character and confidence of a man who knows what he is talking about. Everyone around Peter Obi knows that the man is convinced about whatever he is saying. So whatever the commissioner is saying is not the issue of accountability. “

Tanko further challenged those questioning Peter Obi’s financial record, asking whether they would withdraw from elections if their own financial records were called into question.

He stated, “The question will be, if Mr. Peter Obi has been proven right, would they step down and give us account of every expenditure?

“Would they also step down and not contest elections? That’s my question to ask you.”

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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