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Anambra: ‘Nobody Asked Peter Obi To Present Facts About Handover’ – Yunusa Tanko

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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NDC Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi
NDC Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi

Key Takeaways

  • National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Yunusa Tanko, said NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, voluntarily released his Anambra handover records to the public.
  • Tanko spoke on ARISE Television on Friday while answering claims Obi left loans, salary arrears and other liabilities for his successor, former Governor, Willie Obiano.
  • Tanko urged critics to verify the bank records and watch the handover video, insisting officials confirmed the money was in the bank account.

The National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Yunusa Tanko, has said Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, voluntarily presented his administration’s records from his tenure as Governor of Anambra State.

Naija News reports that Tanko said this on Friday during an interview on ARISE Television, while responding to questions about claims that Peter Obi left behind loans and other liabilities, including external obligations and unpaid commitments.

The controversy follows claims that Peter Obi left debts, owed salaries and other liabilities for his successor, former Governor, Willie Obiano.

Defending his principal, Tanko said Peter Obi will not shy away from questions over the state’s alleged debt and financial records during his administration.

According to him, Peter Obi had already made his handover records available to the public and was ready to clarify any issue concerning the state’s finances.

He said, “Nobody asked His Excellency, Mr Peter Obi, to present facts about his handing over. He did willingly and openly to the people.” 

Tanko further challenged those disputing the figures in Peter Obi’s handover note to Obiano to verify the bank records rather than making allegations against the former governor.

He added, “The video is there. Anybody can see it. They confirmed that such amount of money is in their bank account. If anybody wants to contradict that, let them go to the bank. It is available.”

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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