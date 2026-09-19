‘Gov Soludo Witch-Hunting Peter Obi’ – Iroegbu

A political analyst, Dickson Iroegbu, has accused Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, of using the ongoing controversy over the state’s debt profile to target the presidential candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi.

Naija News reports that Iroegbu made the allegation on Friday while speaking on Arise Television’s Prime Time.

The controversy followed the Anambra State Government’s release of what it described as records of debts incurred or inherited during Obi’s tenure as governor.

Obi subsequently released his handover documents, rejecting the government’s claims that his administration left behind outstanding loans and other financial obligations.

Reacting to the development, Iroegbu argued that Obi did not hand over directly to Soludo and maintained that records relating to the former governor’s administration were available for scrutiny.

He alleged that the dispute was politically motivated and challenged the state government to publish documentary evidence to support its claims.

“We know this is a political witch-hunt by Governor Chukwuma Soludo. It’s unfortunate, and we call it the crab mentality,” Iroegbu said.

He warned that history could eventually judge the ongoing disagreement.

“It’s unfortunate, and I hope he’s going to face it when history reminds him of these events that are unfolding,” he added.

Iroegbu maintained that the state government could settle the issues raised by making the relevant records public.

“The facts are there, and we challenge the government to stop playing to the gallery and release the documents that can be presented as evidence,” he said.